MARKS – Steven Bush spent years following parents taking children on their first hunts. In his time capturing action on video for Mossy Oak Productions in West Point, he was along for countless special moments, all of which made their impressions on him.
“They’d get teared up and emotional, and it always hit me right in the heart,” he said, “but until the child is yours, you have no idea. When you’re walking behind your little girl who’s walking up to her first buck, it really hits you in a way you couldn’t otherwise believe.”
Now with Sunbelt Rentals in Tupelo, Bush still spends his free fall afternoons and winter evenings in the woods hunting deer, dozens of green spring mornings chasing turkeys. The sidekicks he supervises now are his own children. Other families’ moments are special, but those made with kids of his own contact a deeply-rooted instinct there would otherwise be no way to find.
“My kids hunting with me means the world to me,” he said. “That’s the way I was brought up and that’s what I love to do. What I do is hunt so, with them taking a liking to it, it means everything.”
Steven and his wife Meghan have two youngsters: Maci, 8 and Easton, 5. Maci got her start in the deer woods last fall.
“With girls, you don’t know whether they’ll like it or not,” he said, “and she loves every part of it. She’s picked up on it fast. It’s wild how they’ll pick up on it so quickly. It’s a blessing to have them both love what I love.”
Preparation for Maci’s first fall began with a pellet rifle in the back yard.
“She got to where she was good at shooting that,” he said. “I didn’t want to start her out with a rifle that kicked and make her scared of it.”
Last year’s adventures saw her collect her first deer, a doe, with her youth model .243.
“We were in a ground blind and Easton, who was 4, was with us,” he said. "When the doe came out I said, ‘Here comes a deer.’ Easton wanted to stick his head out the window and we had a few moments of total chaos in the blind until I got ahold of him and held him back. I told her to get on the deer like we’d practiced and shoot it. She did and hit it perfectly.
“This year she wanted to shoot a buck. I’d told her she’d have to pass up the does and wait. She was good with that and we were ready.”
At Bush’s best buck hunting territory, a club near Marks in the Mississippi Delta, he had a ground blind prepared for her, so that’s where they headed Thanksgiving afternoon.
“We got in the stand about 1 o’clock, and I told her it might be several hours before we saw something,” he said.
At 3 o’clock, a small doe fed out into the field, which he took for a good sign the deer would be moving.
“I looked into the woods behind her with my binoculars and saw a big doe,” he said. “Not far behind it, I saw a very young 10 point.”
The club doesn’t have particular antler restrictions, but it’s their practice to only shoot mature deer, which means a two-year-old 10 point is exactly the wrong deer to shoot.
“I began deciding, if he came out into the food plot, whether and how to tell her she’d have to hold off,” he said. “I mean, how do you tell a young, new hunter that in the heat of the moment?”
Thankfully, that necessity did not arise. Instead, something entirely different did.
“In the Delta, the ruts starts a month earlier than it does here in the hill country,” Bush said.
When he saw what was walking up behind the small 10, his breath caught in his throat.
“A big 8, I mean a big one, was coming along, neck stretched and nose low,” he said. “It was actually a buck I’d had at 15 yards myself during bow season. On that hunt, I was at full draw and he was walking. I made a quiet little noise with my mouth to stop him and he turned wrong side out and ran out of the country. There was no reason for him to do that but, looking back, this is what was meant to be.”
Following rut behavior on Thanksgiving afternoon, the big buck ran the small 10 point off, then started pushing the mature doe around and she ran off too. All of this occurred back in the woods behind the plot, out of Maci’s sight.
“By normal patterns, what would have happened next would have been he’d have followed the mature doe off wherever she went and the hunt would have been over,” Bush said. “Instead, when the big doe ran off, he stopped, looked at the little doe in the plot, and headed her way. That’s when I told Maci there was a buck coming she could shoot, but I didn’t tell her any more than that. I didn’t want her to know how excited I was and get her too riled up. That much got her excited enough as it was.”
The big buck walked out into the plot, put his head into a low branch, then started making a scrape.
“It’s about 3:30 now, sun’s out, picture perfect,” Bush said. “I thought, ‘There’s no way this is about to happen.’”
Working on the scrape, the buck turned his body broadside to Maci in the open field at 90 yards.
“I told her, ‘OK, there you go,’” he said. “I told her to put the crosshairs where she knows to put them and squeeze the trigger. When she shot, I knew instantly she’d hit it just right. He ran 50 yards and flipped over in sight. Then I told her just what she’d done.”
The massive 8 point’s rack measured 144 inches on the dot. Its inside spread was 17 and a half inches with 10-inch tines all around and 23-inch main beams. It’s a caliber of buck most Mississippi hunters aren’t apt to encounter more than once in a lifetime.
“We walked up to it, then FaceTimed mama and the celebration was on,” he said. “She’s still on Cloud 9. It’s really something. Looking back on it, I can’t believe it happened. She’s 8 years old and had never killed a buck before.”
The next afternoon, still flying high, Steven and Maci took Easton, now 5, to a handier tract of hunting property closer to home, just on an outing.
“Easton was walking down the road, stepping on every stick, kicking every pinecone,” Bush laughed. “Instead of me telling him to stop it, Maci was telling him to stop it and be quiet. She’s a hunter for sure. No matter where life takes her or what she’s interested in later on, that’s something she and I will always have in common.”