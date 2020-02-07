Sweeping vistas, amazing views, exhilarating hikes and all the wonders of our nation’s most astounding wild lands are well within reach of anyone willing to plan and research, a process that can be an enjoyable part of the trip all its own.
There are as many ways to go about planning a family trip as there are stars in the sky, and no shortage of experts standing by to give advice, but one of the most treasured parts of our freedom as Americans is the opportunity to do things our own way, almost without restriction. These are the steps that have worked for me:
A geographical oddity
Google maps are perfect for research, and I use their GPS app on my phone for actual travel, but it’s hard for me to visualize the logistics of a multi-day, multi-destination road trip without a hard map to work on so, once we’ve settled on a general area to visit, I like to find a National Geographic map or cut up a big road atlas and mount it on a big, flat piece of cardboard. A used packing box from UPS or Amazon.com is great to recycle for this. Just break it down and you’ll be surprised how much flat surface area you can create. I mount my maps to this with spray adhesive or else roll-on scrapbooking glue, then I mark conjectural points of interest with Post-It arrows and stick-on notes. This way, I can lay out an itinerary and have a good idea of where everything is in relation to everything else, and I can move arrows around as ideas develop and change.
I don’t actually take the big map on the road with me. By the time the trip kicks off, I have plans and directions in a packable folder and use Google maps on my phone, but the big map is a key part of my long-range planning, and I get to enjoy the trip a lot more by thinking about it in such a detailed way well in advance.
Waypoint work-around
Whether it’s staying in a particular place, attending a specific event or making sure a life goal gets accomplished, most trips include one or two absolute must-do items amid a week or so of adjustable, negotiable goals. For the best chance of success, identify and secure this key element first. This may mean you’re booking a paid-in-advance hotel room or buying concert tickets before you’ve even committed to firm trip dates, but it’s the surest way to make sure the best possible time is had by all.
A lot of any trip to a new place is, by its very nature, left to the chance of the unknown, but by securing the most critical item first and assembling the rest around that, you can ensure the best possible chance for success.
Park lodging premium
Famous lodges in large national parks book up quickly and must be arranged months in advance. The dates to do so vary by destination, but the most popular should be secured around six months ahead. They’re fairly pricey but can be worth it on certain occasions.
If the spot you’re looking for is already booked, all of America’s most popular parks have overflow hotels in towns more or less nearby, and they’re generally a lot more economical than park accommodations to boot. The drive in and out of the park each day is not the drag you might imagine either because, unlike a corporate theme park, you’ll be driving through lands as awe-inspiring as those you’re driving to.
Technological advantage
The distractions of a smartphone and other high-tech devices are one of the things we go on vacation to flee, but it’s worth looking into what opportunities these very devices might afford to improve the quality of the trip. New in the last few years are GPS-keyed self-guided tour guides that play on your phone. For large national parks like Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Glacier and others where you’ll be driving from site to site to site in your own vehicle, you can purchase a tour guide app that will talk about what’s coming up and what’s in front of you while you’re looking at it with no further prompting from the user.
Opened upon entering the park, it follows your progress on a proprietary map and a voice actor delivers information we always found to be just the right amount of interesting. With the phone linked to your vehicle’s bluetooth system, the vehicle’s audio makes it like having a local tour guide along for the ride, but without feeling obligated not to skip a stop or turn him off when you’re done.