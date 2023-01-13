I thought my Old Man had to be crazy. This wasn’t how the guys who wrote about duck hunting in Sports Afield went about it. They sat in one place and the ducks came to them. He must be addled to make this walk I thought, slinging several pounds of mud off my boots only to pick up more with the next step. When I was sure I couldn’t make it any further, we stopped at a wide spot in the creek he knew well.

