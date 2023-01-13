I thought my Old Man had to be crazy. This wasn’t how the guys who wrote about duck hunting in Sports Afield went about it. They sat in one place and the ducks came to them. He must be addled to make this walk I thought, slinging several pounds of mud off my boots only to pick up more with the next step. When I was sure I couldn’t make it any further, we stopped at a wide spot in the creek he knew well.
He threw out a few decoys and we sat in some high grass on a downed log. While I rubbed a cramp out of my leg, he talked about how far the ducks travel and, in my mind’s eye, I could see them leaving the tundra far to the north, passing over the Great Lakes and down the vast, broad prairies before coming to the rolling, Southern hills, over pine forests and along the Gulf Coast to the sub-tropics of Mexico.
Cutting between oxbows across soft plowed ground, moving as quietly as possible and with one shotgun between us, the Old Man had demonstrated how a waterfowler can hunt without a lease, a blind or a retriever. With only determination, patience and permission, not to mention a willingness to get thoroughly wet, he can bag ducks other hunters will not through work and shooting prowess alone.
As the Old Man described the ducks’ migration, a faraway look came over him and I knew he was imagining their journey too.
The look was familiar. I’d seen it earlier in the fall when he’d brought a big canvas sack out of the barn, knocked a host of dirt dauber nests off the outside then, over much protest, brought its battered contents into the living room where he’d used a tiny brush to apply thick, noxious paint here and there. A little orange over a scratch on a bill, a little green on a line an anchor had rubbed. Then he’d set them on the hearth to dry for a couple days before returning them to the old bag, where they waited.
Now I slung the decoy bag onto my back as The Boy and I set out for the truck, making a slow pace that got slower as mud caked his boots. Every so often he’d stop and kick most of the mud off, then his stops grew more frequent. With a few hundred yards to go, he stopped again and braced his hand on my leg so he could kick. After he’d slung off what mud he could, I handed him the unloaded shotgun and eased the decoy bag to the ground. I cinched the straps up as far as they would go, slipped the big bag over his arms, took the shotgun then knelt so he could climb onto my back.
As I marshaled my remaining strength and pressed on, I thought about the Thermos of black coffee awaiting us on the truck seat, and about a similar hike I’d taken on an afternoon long ago, except that day I was the passenger, my Old Man the mule. We hunted together many times afterward, but by the time I’d come to appreciate the lesson and the ride, it was too late to say thank you.
“These old-timey decoys sure are heavy,” The Boy said. “Why don’t you get some new ones?”
“Oh, I don’t know,” I said. “Seems like some things are just worth passing on.”