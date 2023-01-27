Open views of the great outdoors accessed easily and for free within walking distance of a community’s downtown may sound like a lot to ask, but it’s just what the Tanglefoot Trail provides.
The Tanglefoot Trail between New Albany and Houston offers more than 43 unbroken miles of virtually level biking, jogging or walking on smooth pavement. The path was converted from an abandoned rail bed and welcomes visitors on foot and on bicycle.
Except for the well-marked places the trail crosses other roads, there’s no worry of interference from cars, trucks or any motorized vehicles. Only bicycles and foot traffic are allowed on the trail, a strip of smooth asphalt 10 feet wide.
“The physical benefits of spending time on the trail are obvious,” Bob McGee, of Pontotoc, said. He’s a member of the volunteer board that oversees the trail’s governance. “The mental and emotional benefits of time on the trail are, if anything, much greater. It relaxes your mind and opens your creativity.”
McGee is a lifelong cyclist who grew up in Pontotoc but lived away for many years.
“When I was growing up, if you’d told me when I was 66 I’d be riding a bicycle from Pontotoc to Houlka every day, I’d have said there was no possible circumstance in which that could be true,” he laughed. “But it is true, and it’s really a dream come true.”
Trail access and parking are acccommodated and public restroom facilities are available at the Houston or New Albany trailheads or at any number of other communities between. Extending between the towns at each end and running roughly parallel to Highway 15, the trail passes through New Houlka, Algoma, Pontotoc, Ecru and Ingomar, typically near the downtown area of each, which means easy access to explore a length of the trail is handy and free.
On its way through Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Union Counties, it offers views of woodlands, open fields, creeks and ponds, along with all the wildlife that calls these and adjacent edge-effect habitats home. From deer and rabbits to squirrels and wild turkeys, hikers, bikers and joggers have the rare opportunity to enjoy fresh air and sunshine, as well as the wild places back of beyond, through woods, across creeks, past pastures and fields, through game’s own back yard, from the perfect comfort of a dry and level roadway where cars and trucks never go. Mississippi is rich in wildlife and quiet places, but access to them has never been easier than that afforded by the Tanglefoot Trail.
On the Tanglefoot Trail pedestrians always have the right of way. Bicyclists should pass respectfully and with care. Dogs on leashes six feet long and shorter are welcome, but horses are not currently allowed.
The Tanglefoot Trail occupies a rail bed abandoned in 2003 by the Ripley and New Albany Railroad. Developers drew inspiration for the pedestrian pathway from Hattiesburg’s Longleaf Trace, a similar project in southeastern Mississippi. It’s open every day of the year from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset.
Cultural exchange
Because of its length and accompanying access points open to both bicycles and foot traffic, it’s hard to say how many people use the trail, but it’s quickly become a very important part of the communities it connects. It has swiftly proven to be a rare treasure, the sort of attraction that brings great people into the quiet sides of Union, Pontotoc and Chickasaw Counties.
“It brings in people who never would have been there otherwise,” McGee said, “and it introduces them to our communities and our countryside on terms that couldn’t be more friendly.”
Plan ahead
Anyone hiking, even in good weather, and certainly anyone hiking with children, should plan to bring along plenty of water and portable snacks.
If you’re hiking with youngsters, make sure to get them their own copy of the trail maps and have them spot the trail blazes and markers. By making them intentionally aware of the woods around them, you’ll help create a much more engaging experience.
Bring along a Thermacell mosquito repeller or spray-on repellent so stops for snacks and general investigation can be enjoyed in peace. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to yourself and to them. Cool, sunny days are very likely times to get a sunburn.
The best way to make sure any hike is a success is by keeping its scope within the party’s ability. Plan to quit when you know you’ll still be ahead. Even if you only intend to be on the trail for an hour or so, make sure to pack along a half-roll of toilet paper or a pack of wipes. Bring a bottle of hand sanitizer as well.
Make a point to turn back toward the trailhead before anyone’s energy tank reaches the half-empty mark. This is especially critical when you’re hiking with kids. Young marchers tend to wear out both thoroughly and all of a sudden, so its vital to keep their internal meters in mind.
Stay warm
Although hypothermia is something we normally associate with blizzards and deep snow banks, it can strike anytime the weather is cool enough to drop our core body temperature below 95 degrees, so dressing in layers and paying attention to the cold is necessary, even in Mississippi’s comparatively mild winters.
Hypothermia can occur in any of the four seasons, and it can come on gradually as well as rapidly, medical professionals say. It’s certainly not specific to severely cold weather.
