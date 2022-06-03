Looking almost straight up, the Boy angled the bill of his cap. He worked to put it between the sun and the shade that fell below the catalpa tree. He tickled the underside of a high leaf with a long cane pole. Sweat ran into his eyes to spite him.
The Old Men specialized in running trotlines for catfish, and there wasn’t a better bait to be found than the caterpillars that fed on the catalpa trees. Everyone called them worms, but they were caterpillars, really. They were durable on the hook, worked great fresh or frozen, were plentiful from mid-summer on and free. Free, presuming the labor to collect them didn’t cost anything. The Old Men so presumed.
The caterpillars hatched from eggs deposited on the leaves by moths. When they were in season, they populated the trees by the thousands. They were ready to pick once they were big enough to be easily flicked off of their leaves, but before they matured, went to ground and transformed into moths themselves.
The Boy bent to collect the caterpillar that had fallen, put it into the live box, then straightened to flick loose another. Collecting bait was a job assigned to him by the Old Men, one of whom had at least done him the favor of mowing the grass under the trees as low as it would go. He still had to knock them loose one at a time but, this way, they weren’t too hard to find once he had.
His work was focused on a set of mature catalpa trees that towered alongside the county road. That spring, his mentors had set out a small orchard of three dozen sapling catalpa trees in a private spot on the farm. These they meant to keep pruned short. Catalpa trees easily grow 30 or 40 feet tall at maturity, but pruning them short would mean their produce could be picked by hand from the ground.
“How long until we’ll have worms on these trees?” he'd asked one of the Old Men.
“Before you go off to college, I hope,” he’d said without a hint of a joke.
That came as no surprise. One of the Old Men ran cattle, and the Boy spent many days every summer hauling square bales of hay to the barn. He was sure a round bailer would arrive the first summer that found him away at school.
Presently one of the Old Men appeared to check on the Boy's progress with the gathering.
“There seem to be a good many things that depend on me to deliver as free labor," the Boy said.
The Old Man took this under advisement and thought a minute.
"Consider it tuition," he finally replied. "Life is a school whose classes never stop. At least, not if you expect to get anywhere. As soon as you decide you're through learning, you're done, whether you're as old as me or as young as you, or anywhere in between."
"Seems like I ought to get paid something anyhow," the Boy said.
"You will," the Old Man said. "It's just that your pay for these lessons will probably run a few years behind."
The Old Man smiled.
"It'll be along, though," he said. "It'll be along."
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.