Many months of deer hunting point to excitement taking place within the current weeks of the rut. Walker Tate, of Tupelo, intercepted this buck in its pursuit of a doe last week at Alabama’s Bent Creek Lodge. It was one of five bucks that followed her into view.

North Mississippi’s whitetail rut generally occurs during the two weeks surrounding Christmas, which means the peak of the action should be happening now. This is a time when hunters find calling most effective, and when bucks are most widely on the move.

