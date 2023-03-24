The Old Man swiveled his boat seat to face the port side of the stern. He propped his feet on the corner and put his right ankle over the left.
“Where are we going to put the next trotline?” I asked him.
“Some place that looks like it needs one,” he said.
I could tell he was in no particular hurry. The first warm days of spring had arrived. We were getting squared away to catch catfish later in the season while seeing what we could do about spawning crappie in the here and now. I fiddled the trolling motor to bump along through flooded timber, dipping a minnow and cork by cypress trees, watching for any shallow run that cried out for a trotline.
It was unusual for the two pursuits to overlap. For me, at least, it was unprecedented. Trotlines are water-depth dependent. Fished in a watershed like Sardis or Grenada, they have to be placed and moved frequently because the lake levels vary a lot. A change in the weather, or in the plans of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, can quickly leave a fisherman’s lines high and dry or too deep to reach. In both cases, they’re apt to be damaged or lost.
We made all of our trotlines by hand, so they represented not only a fair investment in materials, but in time to boot. It led us to be careful when and where they were used. Normally we started trotlining at Grenada in a big way late in June, because lake levels would be at summer pool and pretty stable by then.
The Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway, though, had been opened the year before and we were still exploring its full potential. Besides being much handier to home than Grenada, the Tenn-Tom is held at a fairly constant depth in every month of the year to support barge traffic, which means trotlines can be used in the same spot all year long if you like.
“We’re doing twice as much fishing, but I can’t tell yet if I’m having twice as much fun,” the Old Man joked.
I had broken off a half-dozen crappie hooks by this point and was undecided myself.
“There’s probably a good reason for not fishing for crappie and setting trotlines at the same time,” I said. “There are twice as many things to go wrong.”
“No, he said, “maybe only time-and-a-half as many things. You’ve got the same boat and motor in each case, and at least three quarters of the things to go wrong are confined to them.”
The trolling motor was on one corner of the bow, and the Old Man was fishing from the opposite corner at the stern, issuing instructions for me on where to put him next. It would have been all a skilled operator could do to keep him satisfied, even without trying to fish for himself.
I let go of the trolling motor’s tiller to catch a limb about to rake my face. I had a crappie pole in the other hand and was having limited success keeping both it and the boat out of the trees. Between pulling limbs and turning the motor and dodging the tangles of lines and gear, I couldn’t have said I was having a great time.
“I can’t say I’m having a great time,” I said to the Old Man, which was about as close to complaining as I cared to get.
“You’ll soon learn you have to tell yourself you can have a good time,” the Old Man said.
I found a spot without much current, then let us drift up against a pair of trees. As soon as I got the two-piece crappie rod and line untangled, I took it down and laid it along one side of the floor of the boat.
“Calling it a day?” the Old Man asked.
“No sir, I’m improving my chances of having a good time,” I said. “I told myself I could do that.”
The Old Man smiled.
“Early on, we’re trained that life has its own cycles, and we’re to enjoy ourselves when it tells us we can,” he said. “When you’re in school or at work, your time belongs to someone else. When Christmas, spring break and summer come along, you’re allowed to enjoy life however you can.”
The Old Man picked his rod straight up, lifting a huge crappie clear of submerged honeysuckle. He unhooked the fish and I opened the cooler between us. The Old Man put it in the box, where it gave two or three quick thrashes among the ice.
“When you’re grown, work and life take over and crowd out the fun time you thought was yours,” he said. “Some folks take the rest of their lives to stop expecting life to tell them when to smile. Other folks never do figure it out.”
He dipped a fresh minnow from the tank and threaded a hook through its lips.
“You have to constantly remind yourself life’s troubles never take a break,” he said. “Once you accept that, you see having any fun is entirely up to you. Take every day’s profits on your own. Don’t expect life to stop in its tracks, look you in the eye and say, ‘Here you go.’ That won’t be happening, so don’t expect it.”
The Old Man leaned forward, testing another spot with the new minnow.
“Find something to enjoy in every day,” he said.
I picked a big saw brier thorn from the cartilage of my right ear, then held it up for him to see.
“Enjoy that it wasn’t in your eye,” he said, then pointed with his rod. “Ease us up by that cypress over there, but stop before you bang the boat against anything this time.”
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.
