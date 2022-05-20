Ponds and small lakes are ideal places for young anglers to learn the basics of bass fishing. School is out for the summer, but these lessons are a self-directed study students can enjoy all the rest of their lives. Getting started takes only a minimum of equipment and the opportunity to go.
Largemouth bass management has its benefits, but a pond or lake of any size in Northeast Mississippi will almost certainly hold lots of bass whether it’s managed or not. Young anglers looking for immediate and frequent feedback in the form of bass willing to bite can find their own personal playground on any of the hundreds of lakeside levees.
A new angler will need a rod, a reel, a spool of line and a handful of lure options.
“For a young kid just starting out, it’s hard to beat an ultralight combo with a spinning reel and 6-pound-test line,” Andy McBrayer says. McBrayer has worked at Hunters Haven in Tupelo, outfitting anglers for nearly 10 years.
New anglers looking to assemble more of an all-around, do-everything bass fishing rig can get started with a 7-foot, 3-inch heavy or medium-heavy action rod. A rod this long and heavy is ideal for casting and retrieving baits through the grass beds commonly found in watershed lakes.
“You can do anything with it and it’s got the backbone to fish anywhere,” McBrayer said. “You’d hate to throw a buzz bait in the grass and have a rod that can’t get a good fish out of there.”
Most new anglers begin with a spinning reel, either with a flip-down bail or the closed-face Zebco variety. Either of these will work and are fine for beginners. As they gain experience and grow enthusiasm, anglers quickly graduate to baitcasters, a reel with a moving, internal spool. Baitcasters are hardier pieces of gear that take better care of the line and feature a much more effective drag system. With their smooth bearing actions and the flexibility they offer with speeds of retrieve, baitcasters are also much better for working lures. Price points for these vary widely, but a great all-around entry level baitcaster like the Shimano SLX can be easily found for $100 and provides great value for the money. This or a similar rod-and-reel set, paired with 10- or 12-pound test fluorocarbon or monofilament line, will have any new angler ready to go.
Color of water
Bass fishing’s general rule of thumb is to match your bait’s color to the clarity of the water you’re fishing, using clear or natural colors in clear water and dark, strongly-contrasting colors in muddy or stained water. Picking just a handful of lures for a career’s beginning, McBrayer recommends preparing to fish muddier waters in watershed lakes.
As for the lures themselves, a short list for a beginning would include:
• Ned rig
• Texas-rigged or worm
• H&H spinnerbait
• Buzz bait topwater
• Pop-R topwater
• Rat-L-Trap crankbait
“It’s hard to beat an orange and brown H&H spinnerbait when you’re fishing in a pond or watershed lake,” McBrayer said.
As to what worms to fish, the Zoom Ol’ Monster has been a favorite for generations and is a go-to for any tackle box. This 10-inch curly-tail worm, paired with a bullet weight, is big enough to be easy to cast with any reel and provokes strikes in all waters, through all weathers .
Bass biology
Understanding which lures catch fish when and where depends entirely on the why, which begins with the fish’s instincts and the meeting of its basic needs.
Bass need food and shelter, and they spend all their nights and days procuring the two. From their earliest days, bass are both predators and prey. They eat smaller fish and try not to be eaten by larger fish. Both of these quests take place around cover. Cover means any objects in their environment, natural or manmade, that offer opportunities to find smaller fish hiding and to hide from larger fish themselves. Cover includes tree stumps, brush, floating and anchored docks, fallen trees and literally anything else with nooks, crannies, crevasses and places to hide and find things hidden.
A bass’s eyes are especially sensitive to light. That’s why, especially in clearer water, they feed primarily early and late in the day and overnight. In shallower bodies of water, anything that offers protection from the sun, such as a manmade dock, will be a haven for bass.
Early in the morning and late in the afternoon during the warm months, bass will feed close to the surface, and fishing topwater lures is one of the most appealing techniques to be found.
Crank and spin
Two of the best lures for locating fish quickly are crankbaits and spinnerbaits, both of which specialize in fishing the middle depths. The first gets its action from the shape of the lure, the second from the spinning of its blades, and either can be fished at a variety of depths depending on the speed of retrieve. Either can be worked in a variety of cover and conditions and, while not producing the visual drama of their topwater cousins, a strike on either of these is pretty unmistakable.
When the weather is especially hot, fish along the bottom and much more slowly, using a Texas-rigged worm or a Ned rig. These have to be fished more patiently, but they’ll provoke bass to strike when nothing else will.
“Fishing will teach a kid patience quicker than anything,” McBrayer said.
This gear and a good dose of patience form a firm foundation for any tackle box, and a good grounding for a lifetime’s enjoyment of the outdoors.