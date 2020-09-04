The first serious hints of a forthcoming fall arrive tomorrow when dove season opens statewide 30 minutes before sunrise. The bag limit is 15 doves per hunter per day and, along with serving as a challenging target, doves make for outstanding table fare as well. Getting birds from the sky to the grill, though, hinges on the necessity for good or, at least, good enough shooting.
As this is also generally the first return to wingborne game for most hunters since the end of duck season last winter, and perhaps since last dove season for many others as well, brushing up on a few tips before the first shots are fired can go a long way toward filling a bag and feeding a crew. Often, the basic, casual, social nature of a typical dove shoot can cause hunters to make shooting well and bagging doves more challenging than necessary. It’s all fun until nothing falls, after all.
All wingshooters, and especially all casual practitioners of the art, have some shots they shoot much better than others. One shooter may prefer shots at doves flying straight on, some prefer a left-to-right cross while others do best with the opposite. Any dove shoot will likely feature a combination but, due to the birds’ flight patterns at each field, most stands produce more of one type of shot than any other. If you’ll take note of how the doves fly on any given field and then position yourself to meet the presentation you shoot best, you’re that much ahead of the game.
Every dove hunter is aware their gun has a limited effective range, but they may not realize their behavior is limiting the number of opportunities they’re getting within it. Some hunters will see doves coming in their direction and stand up, fidget around and mount their guns well in advance of necessity. The doves may still come in but flare at 40 yards instead of 30 or 20, clearly reacting to the shooter who moved too soon.
Practice sitting stock still, then calmly moving the gun up, mounting, swinging and shooting all in one smooth motion. When you decrease the distance at which the birds react, you increase your own odds proportionally. Shots at 20 yards are half as far as shots at 40 of course, but they’re much more than twice as likely to be successful. Diving, darting, speed-changing doves make a lot more happen between you and them when you’re sending your shots nearly half a football field downrange.
Hiding out
It’s common to see outdoorsmen who hunt doves wearing a camo T-shirt above their faded blue jeans or some other non-naturally-colored gear. If the doves happen to be flying fast and furious on the days they’re shooting, these semi- hidden hunters may have no trouble filling a limit, but adding full camouflage and paying attention to detail will make everything work better. On days when the action is slow and the waits are long, full camo can be a must.
Once you’ve arrived at your stand, take a few minutes to see how you can hide, at least a little bit. Good natural cover front and back will help your clothing disguise your outline and will make a difference in the average range of your shooting opportunities.
Additionally, a makeshift blind to cover small movements can be a big help. It’s not necessary to construct anything elaborate but, by backing up in the weeds about three or four feet away from the edge of any prepared field, and by keeping your face down as much as possible, more makeable opportunities will result. If scooting in behind a few corn stalks or tucking up next to a big hay bale turns your average shot into 25 yards instead of 35, you’ll be amazed at how your percentages improve.
Dove shoots often double as reunions with friends, and the shotgun you carry should be one of your best buddies of all. Though the 20-gauge may be the most popular shotgun in the dove field, it’s certainly not the only variety. Like a smoothbore family reunion, a dove shoot may well feature as many different gauges and loads as there are hunters present to use them. Within reason, almost any shotgun can be fed a satisfactory load for dove shooting. The best gun here is the one each individual shooter uses best. Comfort and familiarity outweigh almost every other concern.
Holding out
Some of the best dove hunts occur later in the season, especially in a state as far south as Mississippi. Doves are migratory birds, and it’s not uncommon for the first few shoots of the year to involve local birds that have not yet migrated. That is almost certain to be the case on opening day. However, as the season progresses, you’ll discover large groups of adult birds arriving in your area for winter. You can have some excellent dove shoots later in the year if you don’t give up on the hunt.
Hunt safely, keep your head on the gun and the barrel on the move, and you’ll always be in the game.