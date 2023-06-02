Plastic worms remain reliable producers of bass in all depths, clarities and temperatures of water in essentially every month of the year, making them a must-have for any angler’s kit. Among the very best of these is the Zoom U-Tale, which features a solid, salt-impregnated body in a variety of colors and sizes, each with a tail in a U-shape. The name intentionally uses the spelling of the word that means “story,” an appropriate branding maneuver for a tool bound to help generate so many of the same.
The Zoom U-Tale’s defining feature is its tail molded into a shape guaranteed to deliver action from even the slightest input from water or line. It gets lot of attention and does a good job of water displacement. It can be fished in a variety of presentations, though Texas-rigged and drop shot configurations remain the most popular, and for good reason. A Texas-rigged plastic worm is adaptable to any depth or terrain. It can be worked through limbs and brush, is about as weedless as any effectively-fished bait can be, and they’re reasonably affordable to lose. The most expensive part of any Texas-rigged presentation is apt to be the hook. Indeed, a hook and a bullet weight are two other parts of the three-part assembly. Breaking off in a brush pile with a Texas-rigged worm isn’t the financial crisis losing a pricey crankbait the same was would be.
Zoom’s U-Tales, as well as their other products, are salt-impregnated, a feature thought to encourage fish to hold the bait longer before dropping it, making for a larger margin for error when setting the hook. Whatever the reason, these worms are well-proven to catch fish.
Color selection should generally be dictated by water clarity, as it is with hard baits. Tend toward lighter, softer hues in clear water, trending to darker, bolder colors as water grows cloudy. That said, color for worms does not seem to be as mission critical as it does for jigs and other hard baits, as long as whatever color you choose is striking enough for fish to see. Worms are fished slowly along the bottom, so anything that can be seen can provoke a strike. An angler gathering a worm selection for the first time would do well to include black, blue, junebug, green pumpkin and watermelon hues.
One with a bullet
Texas-rigging is a favorite among worm fishermen because it’s a weighted presentation fished along the bottom. It’s built with a bullet-shaped weight threaded onto the line just above the hook. The size of the weight to be used is chosen through a compromise between natural look and practical presentation. Bullet weights are available in sizes ranging from 1/32nd ounce to 2 ounce varieties. The smaller the weight, the more natural the worm will appear, but heavier weights are often needed to drag a worm into thick cover or deep water. It’s a decision to be made on a spot-to-spot basis, then adjusted by trial frequently. For that reason, any tackle box should include bullet weights in a broad array of sizes. In shallow water with minimal cover, fish the lightest weights, then escalate as depth and cover density increase.
All hooked up
High-quality, needle-sharp hooks made from surgical steel are any bass angler’s very best friend. Hooks can be made cheaply or they can be made well, but not both. On face value, cheaper hooks might look like a great place to safe a few dollars, but consider everything you’ve invested to get the point (no pun intended) of putting a hook into a fish’s mouth. A cheap hook may feel sharp to your finger, but a bass’s mouth is a lot tougher than your skin, and the dollars you save on an inexpensive worm hook may put all the others you’ve invested at risk.
For years, the name to know in the bass hook world has been Gamakatsu, and it’s one that still stands up. On close examination, the points of many cheaply-made hooks appear to have been ground from a single side, leaving a tip that’s easily dulled or bent by use. The same inspection will show the point of a Gamakatsu hook to be made like a pin, tapering conically on an equal slope from every angle. This and many other high engineering standards make this piece of terminal tackle an indispensable part of any kit.
