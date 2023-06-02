bass lead art 6 2 2023

Patience and plastic worms may have accounted for more bass brought to hand than all other methods combined. Other terminal tackle may cover lots of water, but worms close the deal.

Plastic worms remain reliable producers of bass in all depths, clarities and temperatures of water in essentially every month of the year, making them a must-have for any angler’s kit. Among the very best of these is the Zoom U-Tale, which features a solid, salt-impregnated body in a variety of colors and sizes, each with a tail in a U-shape. The name intentionally uses the spelling of the word that means “story,” an appropriate branding maneuver for a tool bound to help generate so many of the same.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you