Crappie in shallower portions of area waters are well into their spring pre-spawning cycles, even though the last dregs of winter are still hanging on.
As water temperatures creep into the 50s and each day’s hourly sunlight increases minutes at a time, crappie begin making their way to the shallows for the spawn, one of freshwater fishing’s most anticipated opportunities of the year. In larger reservoirs like Sardis, the first days of the spawn may yet be some time away but, along the shallower Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, waters are warmer and the fishing action is standing by to turn red hot.
“Over the weekend, they were there in the shallows, two feet deep,” Jon Tatum, an avid fisherman from Dorsey, said. “I was finding them on the edges of grass but, in the course of the next two weeks, they should be there and on stumps, on trees in the water and on any shallow structure at all.”
Color of waterTatum found success fishing strictly jigs, which he varied with the water color.
“The water most places had been pretty stained after the last rains, but it had cleared up a good bit Saturday,” Tatum said. “In dirty water, I’d fish a Bobby Garland black and chartreuse jig. Where it was clear, I was using a white and chartreuse jig. In clearer waters, you do better with more neutral or natural colors. Dark, contrasting colors help them see it better when it’s muddy, for some reason.”
As the color of the water moves from clear to stained, bait selections should become more colorful as well. In clear water, shad-like colors will do best: whites, light blues, pale pinks, pale blues, jigs with very little color to them, pale pearls or even clear. In water whose color is at the other extreme, spinners and jigs that are black and chartreuse, black and pink, dark predominate.
Clay Coleman, of Clay’s Bait and Tackle in Tupelo, says one thing that holds true for crappie fishing almost everywhere is, if you can find what the fish are doing in one spot, say, taking blue and white jigs six feet deep in timber, you can catch them the same way wherever that condition prevails all over the lake. At least, until they switch what they’re doing, something that’s apt to happen at any time.
“If your tackle box is going to contain 100 baits, you’d be better off to have 100 baits in 100 different color combinations than 100 in the same color,” Coleman said. “You never know just what they’ll want.”
Picky, picky eaters
In the coming weeks, crappie action should pick up in traditionally good and increasingly larger bodies of water like Becker Bottom between Smithville and Aberdeen, until the temperatures are eventually right even in the deep and clear reaches of Bay Springs.
“That water is clear, clear, so you can’t sit right over the top of them with a jig pole,” Tatum said, “but it can be easier in some ways because you can cast to them, fishing a jig suspended under a cork.”
Casting corks
In all cases, the water temperature tells the tale of the spawn. Fish begin staging in the shallows as water temperatures climb into the low 50s. They’ll generally spawn when it reaches 60 to 62 degrees, then they’ll return to the deeps when temperatures in the shallows break 70.
“As long as the water they’re in stays 55 to 60 degrees wherever they are, they may not leave for months,” Coleman said. “Crappie love cool water. Once water temperatures hit 70 to 75 degrees, they’ll pull back down into the deeper areas.”