With turkey season underway, locating places to hunt looms large in the minds of all of those so addicted. While private and hunting club land opportunities have flourished in recent years, there’s no need to overlook the thousands of acres of turkey-bearing public ground right at our fingertips.
Often scorned as over-hunted and over-pressured, these acres are carefully managed by the state and offer a wonderful chance to practice woodsmanship and hunting skills on birds that belong to us all.
Finding the right place begins with maps and ends with boot prints, and neither one is more critical than the other. As a starting point, hunters may find information about state wildlife management areas online at mdwfp.com.
Maps and most recent information obtained here can be a great way to get the ball rolling. What areas have been logged and thus no longer look like the photos on Google Earth? What areas have had a prescribed burn in late winter and thus offer the open forest floor and brand-new growth so attractive to turkeys?
X marks the spot
Hand-held GPS applications that work on the smart phone you probably already have can make a world of difference in every element of the hunting process, but possibly none more timely and useful than applications that show you where you are in relation to the land you do and do not have permission to hunt. From hunting clubs to hunting leases to public land and everything in between, knowing where you do and do not have permission to go is vital to making the most of an experience.
A great deal of getting the most out of public land is finding the overlooked and out-of-the-way corners, many of which may lie closely by private lands whose boundaries may or may not be marked. To make sure you’re not hunting trouble at the same time you’re hunting turkeys or anything else, it’s handy to have a quick solution.
Do the leg work
One such effective solution is that provided by onX Hunt, the smart phone application created by onXmaps. It is a subscription-based service, although it comes with a week’s free trial, and how much it costs depends on how many maps you’ll need, but when it comes to looking at where you stand relevant to boundaries and to topographical features in real time, as you’re deciding how to make an approach or whether to risk a stalk, it’s as good as having a land guide along.
The maps can be downloaded in advance and stored on your phone, or downloaded in real time. The app requires GPS to work but not cellular service - provided you’ve downloaded the maps in advance. It has lots of other bells and whistles as well, including a tracking function that will help you remember where you left the truck come end of the day.
With an area pinpointed, the next step is to take the first steps out of the truck, then follow those with lots more. The primary reason turkeys on public land are knocked as call-shy and hard to hunt is they’ve been yelped to and cut at from countless passers-by who do so while standing in the open door of their vehicle. The turkeys are out there, and they’re much more apt to respond and certainly more likely to work to a call if the sounds they’re hearing are coming from somewhere hens are likely to be, and from a direction they’ve not been taught hunters are given to use.
As you’re walking the woods, look for turkey tracks in muddy places and leaf piles where turkeys have worked their way through searching for food. Hoot and crow call as you like, but be wary of much excited yelping. You’re looking for areas turkeys are using instead of trying to show them where you are.
Bob Walker, a longtime guide at Bent Creek Lodge near Butler, Ala., is a master of stealth. Although he plies his trade on leased and private land, he and the other guides there hunt the same beats every day of the season, which makes educating turkeys a major error.
Silence is golden
“Whether I’m scouting or hunting, I like to move as carefully and quietly as I can,” he says. “Unless the hunt involves a gunshot, I always want to enter and leave the woods without the turkeys ever knowing I’ve been there. I certainly don’t want them to know they’ve been hunted.
“I tell people to practice moving without making any sound. Don’t break any sticks, don’t snap any limbs. Turkeys tend to walk in the same places people do. They’ll pick clear paths and they’re always following their own agenda. When you’re in areas you think have turkeys, always assume they can hear everything you do. Any sound that’s not one a turkey or deer would make is a threat. If you practice that for a while, pretty soon it becomes second nature.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.