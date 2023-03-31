The Old Man was draped into a recliner long since molded to his form. He held a weathered paperback doubled open. You could almost hear the pages pulling loose from the spine.
We had planned to go fishing, but the steady, cold rain coming down outside had canceled that. I stood at the storm door, watching puddles in the front yard as they grew.
“Sit down,” he said. “You’re making me nervous.”
I sat on the floor and studied my options for an afternoon read. The Old Man consumed Zane Grey novels the way a chain smoker burns through Salem Lights.
Trade paperback westerns completely filled a big brown paper sack by his chair. I pulled it to the middle of the floor and began lifting them out in stacks of three and four. I could have just poured it into the floor and put them back in one at a time I guess, but that seemed disrespectful somehow.
Books in any number have their own scent. They leave their signature on whatever room they’re in. I suppose it comes from the slow decay of paper, ink and glue. Cheaply-made pulp unraveling. Barrels of ink continuing to perspire.
“Aren’t all these stories the same?” I asked, and the Old Man growled an unsubtle reply. I don’t think I was the first to ask him that question.
Similar or not, I think I’ve since figured out why we read them. Beyond the printed page, each of our undertakings offers its own troubles. Meanwhile, each book we’re reading adds a channel of conversation and interest of its own. Each is a stable, constant, continuous series of matters to consider.
By running parallel to the unstable, unpredictable fortunes of life, the stories we stack into our brains shore up our sanity. There’s something to be said for being predictable. When we’re looking for comfort in predictability, it's unlikely to be found in just any old day-to-day.
Our stories don’t have to be westerns, but they can be. Fictions, histories and neatly-wrapped tales let us engage and relax at the same time. It’s crappie fishing for the mind. Especially on days when the rain has set in.