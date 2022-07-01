We walked carefully, tracing a path along the jagged spine of a mountain in New Mexico’s Sangre de Cristo range. I paused to look around. Deep blue directly above faded to powder as the heavens arced to meet sharp peaks. Some were blanketed white in snow. Some stood so green and lush they were almost black. Ridges and mountainsides stretched forever in all directions. Here and there, cedars shook off crystal showers. Ponderosa pines waved in time, swaying with the breeze.
The pack on my back made me wobble. Days of hiking under a 60-pound load had made the effort familiar but no easier.
I looked down, steadied my footing and shambled on.
A companion ahead of me stopped and looked back.
“What are you doing?” he asked.
I stepped from stone to stone, placing each foot carefully, balanced on the backbone of the world.
“Trying not to die,” I said, and he laughed.
I wouldn’t have died, exactly, I don’t guess. The sides of the trail weren’t sheer, but they were steep enough to make any fall nasty. We were a very long way from anywhere. A broken foot or leg would have obliged others to half carry me to a trailhead or a logging road somewhere at a massive inconvenience to themselves. I doubt I’d have enjoyed it very much either.
There’s a technique to finding mental peace on a long walk. The physical rhythm of walking, paired with a daydream of the walker’s choosing, creates a hypnotic effect that’s very soothing. It’s a mental practice experienced walkers drop into with ease. Anything that pulls the walker back into the fully-conscious world, such as sheets of ice or slippery screes of shale, is unwelcome.
Hiking’s special trail magic can be hard to maintain when the footing is chancy. I decided I’d compromise by scanning the ground for arrowheads.
Finding arrowheads requires a special mental technique of its own. Generally, you walk through newly-plowed or freshly-eroded ground, scanning left and right at a stead, meticulous pace, but you can’t let your mind drift away. Not if you’re not going to overlook anything, anyway. The way finding arrowheads was explained to me was, once you find one, you’ll see how to do it. That’s both perfectly accurate and thoroughly unhelpful. Still, it was enough to help me find my first one before giving up.
Finding arrowheads is like finding any small, misplaced object. Those who are best at finding things are those who expect to find them. If you can make your eyes examine the ground and expect to see an arrowhead, rather than just numbly scanning a homogenous swath of nothing in particular, you can find them. I decided I would scan the trail and the cut banks that led down to it for artifacts. Though I didn’t locate any souvenirs, I did succeed in eventually staggering back into civilization from a week afield entirely under my own power. I was please and glad of that. The guy’s who’d have had to tote me were ever gladder still.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.