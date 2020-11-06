The fall season for the still-relatively-new Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program is well underway and rolling, introducing new shooters to the competitive shotgun game and competitive shooters to broad, statewide competition. In both cases, the excitement and thrill has been well-received.
“They have a smile like a baby coming off of milk and water and trying fruit juice or Pepsi for the first time,” Sabrina Guess, Plantersville Junior High’s coach said, laughing. “They’re really enjoying it.”
Locally, teams from a number of area schools practice regularly at the Square1 Outdoors range on Mt. Vernon Road in Tupelo, a facility founded largely with the idea in mind of introducing the shooting sports to a new generation of practitioners. A recent event there drew 63 competitors from nearly 20 nearby schools.
Founded in 2015 as a pilot program with four schools and roughly 30 participating students, the MSSP has 54 schools and 890 students competing this year, roughly double last year’s figures of 29 schools and 498 students, numbers which themselves were roughly double the rate of participation from the year before. This rapid growth is much like that seen in the Archery In Mississippi Schools program, which grew from 10 schools in 2005 to more than 500 schools and 80,000 students taking aim today. Both the student archery and shotgun programs are administered statewide by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
The MSSP requires coaches to be certified shooting instructors and each shooter to successfully complete the Mississippi hunter education course, both primarily with safety in mind. Along with local and state competitions, teams must practice at least eight times per year. Additionally, while the teams are school-sponsored they are primarily self-funded, adding fundraising efforts to any coach’s slate of volunteer duties.
“We do put a lot of time into it,” Mike Johnson, a volunteer head coach for the Saltillo High School team, said. “Our team doubled in size this year to 12.”
The teams are co-ed, and many of the most competitive shooters are young ladies.
New beginnings
Johnson has been coaching shooting for a number of years, working with the Boy Scouts of America and Lee County 4H programs before jumping on board with the MSSP when the opportunity arrived. Professionally, he works in information technology for the Three Rivers Planning & Development District.
“I enjoy working with youth and the shooting sports,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to teach them about guns and shooting. Besides being something they can enjoy at all ages for decades to come, there are opportunities now for them to win scholarships. The shooting sports are also open to everyone of every physical ability.”
At Plantersville, Guess teaches history, drives a school bus, coaches cheerleading and is the arts integration director, helping incorporate the fine arts across school instruction’s full spectrum to enhance students’ experience of both. She and fellow teacher Amanda Dillard volunteered to coach the shooting team as part of their mission to enhance the students’ lives even more.
“I’m not a competitive shooter but I’ve always been interested in it,” she said. “I went this past summer and got my instructor’s certification and hunter education because I wanted our kids to have this opportunity. The students and I are all learning together.”
Exploring nature’s glory
Plantersville’s team has six boys and one girl, only one of whom had done much shooting previously.
“It’s fresh, but it gets them out and moving, enjoying nature,” Guess said.
Part of the nature all shooters enjoy is the nature of the game itself. Much like golf, there’s essentially nothing a competitor can do to affect how their competition will perform, which means while scores are tallied on a collective board, every shooter’s chief competition is with themselves.
“I tell our shooters, ‘All I want you go do is try to be better than you were last time,’” Johnson said. “A shooter works to get better every practice, works to be better prepared and perform better in every competition, so the challenge is to do the best you can on the range on any given day, working on your own game.
Working for rewards
“As with anything else worth doing, you’ve got to put in the work. Some people have a natural talent and may do better right away than others just starting out, but a shooter of any talent level who’s coachable and willing to work can grow to be better than anyone, no matter how they started out.”
To learn more about the program, email Michelle Carter, director of outreach programs for the MDWFP, at michelle.carter@wfp.ms.gov, or call 601-432-2276.