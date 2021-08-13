In a world plagued by doubt and disease, one in which fresh air, sunshine and healthy social distance remain some of the best natural medicine to be found, area Boy Scouts have seen recruitment to their ranks hampered, even while the programs they offer may be the very best cure for every ail short of COVID-19 itself. That’s why declining participation is a trend local leaders are launching a campaign to change.
In the Yocona Area Council, a regional division of the BSA covering 12 counties of Northeast Mississippi, a typical year sees around 1,500 families engaged.
Because of the pandemic’s impact on both recruiting and in-person participation, that number has fallen to around 600. Adjusting and adapting are tenets of Scouting, though, and area Scouting leadership is putting those skills into use.
In-person gatherings are conducted following the best COVID-aware practices and procedures, which has the Scouts back hiking, camping and interacting with their friends. Separately, recruiting is heading to every mode of electronic communication with a locally-produced campaign called Scouting Is The Cure.
“Visiting grade-school students in classrooms and distributing flyers inviting them to join has been our primary recruitment method in the past but, with school access changed due to the pandemic, school access for volunteers, parents and community organizations like Scouting was shut down,” Owen McCulloch, Yocona Area Council Scout Executive, said. “It had a big impact on all our community organizations, and on joining Scouting.”
With creative input from a number of area supporters of Scouting, the council has launched a program reaching out through print, radio, television and internet advertising.
“So many youth and families have felt the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and we know Scouting helps provide a ‘Cure’ to social isolation and depression through creativity, fitness and personal growth,” McCulloch said. “In our campaign we identify some common ailments most parents have seen in their kids during the pandemic: Gamingosis, Indooritus, ImBoredItis, TechnoIsolation, Technocardia. Now, while these may not be diseases recognized by the hospital, every parent recognizes these and more challenges their kids and families have faced over the past year.”
Back to the future
“I just think, given where we are as a society, we need to return to the values Scouting brings,” said Richard Tucker, of Tupelo-based LURE Creative, whose volunteer work led the campaign’s creation. “It was a really inspired set of creative sessions we had. That’s how the campaign came about. We followed several different tacks through mind mapping and that steadily built into a revelation. It was really cool.”
The ads will be placed to reach families with Scouting-aged boys and girls,
“A lot of children are dealing with the things the campaign brings forward,” Tucker said. “Scouting is a way to cure some of those things. Returning to the old values we’ve looked to Scouting for in the past is a way to get children active and change the direction we’re all headed.”
“Scouting is fun with a purpose,” said Rick Wise, Yocona Area Council Assistant Scout Executive. “The youth get the opportunity to participate in shooting sports, games, swimming, camping, fishing and many other outdoor activities, but it is organized in a way that while they are having fun they are also learning about citizenship, teamwork and leadership.
“Many of the soft skills I use today are a result of what I learned in Scouts. Scouts learn leadership, team work, public speaking, conflict resolution and problem solving, among other things.”
To find a Scouting program in your area for youth in kindergarten through age 20, visit www.beascout.org.