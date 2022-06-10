The best instinctive shooters in America will compete for the U.S. Helice Association National Championship at Prairie Wildlife near West Point next month.
The event, set for July 21 through July 24, is open to the public. There is no admission charge for spectators. The venue, Black Prairie Helice, is part of Prairie Wildlife, a sporting destination specializing in upland bird hunting, target shooting and corporate retreats.
Helice is a shotgun game that blends the accessibility of clay targets with the true, erratic unpredictability of wild birds. The game was invented in Europe early in the 1900s, but it’s found a home in the United States, especially in the South.
A helice range bears some resemblance to a trap range. The shooter stands at a determined point and calls for a target that launches from some distance to his front going away, but that’s where the resemblance ends. The targets themselves consist of a white plastic witness cap mounted inside an orange ring with two propellers. As the shooter takes position, five launchers, facing away from the shooter and standing in an arc 26 meters away, each spin a target up to 5,000 revolutions per minute. On the shooter’s call, one randomly-chosen machine releases its target, which takes flight on a truly unique path. The shooter must break the witness cap free of its wings and have it fall to the ground before crossing a two-foot-high fence another 21 meters to their front. The time from release to successful shot can only be measured in heartbeats, and only then because the challenge is so intense.
“The thing about helice is, you have to shoot instinctively,” Xavier Fairley, director of shooting sports at Prairie Wildlife, said. “With traditional skeet, through practice, you can time each shot and settle into a hold point and a break point with each position. Helice is extremely random. The targets truly fly like birds. There are no set leads and no predictability.”
In the four years since its initial foray into the sport, Prairie Wildlife has grown its helice operation into the largest such facility in the nation. By the time the national championship opens next month, Prairie Wildlife will be home to six officially-sanctioned helice rings and a practice ring. Two of the rings are lit for nighttime shooting, and all are supported by a first class lodging and service operation.
“It’s the hottest shotgun game being played today,” said Becky Briggs. She and her husband Eddie, a former Mississippi lieutenant governor, have been helice devotees for more than 10 years. They’ve both represented the United States in world helice competition, and she currently sits on the U.S. Helice Association’s governing board. “We want people to come out and see it. It’s hard to appreciate it until you’ve seen it done, but helice has a tremendous appeal. It’s a family event. Boys, girls, husbands and wives all enjoy it, and it’s accessible to every age group under the sun. Shooters as young as 10 and as old as old can be are all drawn to it.
“Prairie Wildlife’s venue is second to none. It’s a grand spot, with a facility of unrivaled quality. Helice is a fast-growing sport. Jimmy Bryan and his crew have worked very hard to make their facility what it is.”
“We’re hoping to have more than 200 shooters participate in the championship,” Bryan, Prairie Wildlife’s founder, said. “We hosted the national championship two years ago and we had 100 shooters then. Last year the national championship was in Dallas and they had 150 shooters.
“Our facility will be double the size it was when we hosted two years ago.”
Hosting important competitions is nothing new for Prairie Wildlife. It is home to five sanctioned helice events per year, plus an open helice event every month. Their helice rings are available to the public as well. A round of helice, called a “crank,” is a shoot of 30 targets taken five at a time in alternating succession with the other members of the shooter’s party. Helice is available at Prairie Wildlife for $90 per crank. For more information, visit prairiewildlife.com or call 662-494-5858.
The sanctioned events, while competitive, have a strong social side as well.
“Everyone wants to win, but they really want to see everyone shoot well and improve together,” Bryan said. “It’s really a genuinely nice bunch of people who all have good relationships with everyone else.”
Organizers are seeking community volunteers to help with logistics for the championship in July. If you’d like to get involved, call 662-494-5858 and let them know you’re interested in volunteering.
To learn more about the upcoming national championship, visit ushelice.com.