The water of the James River in southern Missouri is clear as the air and cold as forever. It seems too clean for anything much touched by man. Cleanliness may really be next to Godliness because, here, the two go together. It’s seen mostly only by God alone.
Southern Missouri and northern Arkansas look tame on a map. On foot, though, they’re vertical hillsides and tumbling water.
By map, the big waters are easy to see, but the best of all lies well back of beyond, in streams too fickle to warrant any blue lines.
It’s a place where canoes let visitors reach places only the clear highways go, on days that watch the orange leaves fall, beneath skies so blue it breaks your heart.
Deep inside these canyons, the sun arrives late and leaves early. Day is just a pause between clear nights that fling a cedar box of diamonds across the heavens and give infinity a well-defined name.
Eagles and otters far outnumber people in this fishery, a gin-clear aquarium of the Ozarks. Below the bass battle, big-shouldered, among boulders where tiny baitfish hide. Like all else here, hooking one isn’t easy. Nothing about this land comes easy, except, maybe, for loving it.
Helping clients cast bass baits from the seat of a moving canoe over the course of a quiet day’s float is a business model Dennis Whiteside has mastered to his satisfaction.
Whiteside, an Arkansas transplant now long of Springfield, Mo., lives within an hour’s drive of 25 different float trips and enjoys showing guests the sights along some 200 backwoods streams in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma that few other people ever see.
He has canoe-borne strategies for hunting ducks and squirrels in their seasons, but fishing the streams of the Ozark and Ouachita drainages holds his attention from spring through fall.
“Hot or cold, wind or rain, ice or snow, if I can get to the creek bank, I’m apt to be out there with a paddle in hand to enjoy the moving water,” Whiteside said. “The thing is though, it’s not all about fishing and hunting. Just seeing other folks learning about and experiencing the joy of our streams is becoming increasingly valuable.”
Fishing success here demands local knowledge and a native’s intuition. Where the fish will be and what they’ll hit depends on weather, water temperature and clarity, time of day and the season of the year, questions answered well by Whiteside’s experience.
“Finding good fish can be more predictable in the fall, but the extreme water clarity can make a canoe resemble an aircraft carrier with all hands on deck,” he said. “Stealth just fits. The thing is, bass are in the same mode as other predators. Winter’s coming. They have to get prepared for it or perish.
“I often catch my best bass in the fall of the year and I’m convinced it’s for several reasons. First, there’s been diminishing fishing pressure on them for weeks. Second, bass must build their reserves for the harsh months ahead. Bass in the fall tend to be more heavily schooled. Where you find one, you’ll often find them all, but it’s always a matter of, ‘Where are they?’”
To float and fish with Dennis Whiteside and see where they are, go online to www.denniswhiteside.com.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.
