Editor's note: This is the first of two installments profiling Tony Rosetti and detailing his inclusion in the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame's 2023 class of inductees. The second and final installment will be released Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in print and at djournal.com.
Top achievements in any sport come with medals and trophies. As a skeet shooter in local club matches and regional showdowns, all the way up to the Pan American Games, Tony Rosetti won and won and won.
He holds pride of place in several halls of fame, but maybe the proudest place of all will become his next July when he is named the first representative of the shooting world inducted to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. His most important trophies, though? Well, they’re all of a different kind.
Born in Biloxi, Tony grew up on the grounds of a tiny skeet club that drew top shooters from all over the world. From his first days on the field, he began pestering his dad with the question of when he’d be allowed to give it a try. He carried targets to the traps, handed out water, emptied trash cans and kept asking. Mostly though, he listened.
Biloxi has always been a different sort of town, separate in a lot of ways from the rest of the state. Though it had only a three-field skeet club, it drew high rollers from around the world to an atmosphere rarely found anywhere else. It hosted the Gulf States Open every year, set two weeks after the National Skeet Shooting Association World Championship, and it attracted the best shotgunners who ever said “Pull.”
As the best of the best matched and practiced in front of him, their coaches worked to hone their techniques. Tony heard the shooters complain when they let themselves down. Little pitchers have big ears, though, and Tony listened to the coaches too. Finally, his dad decided, it was time for him to try.
Today, at 76, Tony remains trim and compact. His lightweight frame stands a little more than five and a half feet tall. At the age of 10, the first day he stepped onto a skeet range and walked to the shooter’s line, he measured something under five feet and weighed fewer than 100 pounds.
“A gentleman there at the club had a Remington Model 58 20 gauge he’d cut the stock off of,” Tony says. “It was a smaller gun to start with, and the cutdown made for a perfect fit.”
On the first day he assumed the shooter’s stance and told the trapper to pull, he broke 18 of the 25 targets that came by.
“Folks thought it was phenomenal, but all I thought was, ‘Well, I missed six,’” he said. “Later on in life, when I was trying to teach others to shoot, I finally appreciated how good that first round was.”
The little Biloxi club was only open on Sunday afternoons, but he redoubled the pestering of his dad. For years, it was rare for a Sunday to pass without Tony practicing away. He listened to his elders, looked under elbows, watched around shoulders and learned. What didn’t come naturally was gleaned instinctively. Each time a target flew through the air, his eyes showed him where it should break.
“In the early days, the late ‘50s and ‘60s, Max Thomas, of Dallas, was an outstanding competitor and was also considered one of the best teachers in the country,” Tony said. “He would compete in the Gulf States Open there in Biloxi, then he would teach people at the end of the day after the shoots. People were getting lessons and I was soaking it up.”
In the skeet game, a shooter moves counterclockwise around a half circle, addressing targets thrown from high and low houses at the arc’s either end. In the beginning, standing with the gun in his hand, the targets seemed to move at the speed of light. The more he practiced, the slower the targets seemed to fly.
“I learned to shoot one of the harder stations listening to what Mr. Thomas told one of his students,” Tony said. “I watched the good shooters shoot. World champions from Houston and Dallas, from Florida and Alabama came to him. I got to listen and watch, see and learn, then I practiced that.”
A good shooter feels a target with his eyes before he breaks it with a gun. There’s something like an electricity there, a union of speed and light and clay. Just the way an outfielder watches a ball in flight, white leather dropping on a familiar line, the same way a fielder moves his glove to a ball and closes his hand, feeling the catch before it’s made, an instinctive shooter reaches out through air, distance and time.
Magic with no name
Catching a ball with a glove and breaking a target with a shotgun are very similar. There’s no calculation, there is no plan. Mechanics put the body into the right relationship with the target. For the successful, then, something else leads the way.
Describing the thing makes it vanish. Like smoke through grasping fingers, the connection can’t be defined, only demonstrated and, hopefully, felt and learned.
Swinging and shooting are not breaking, just like running and reaching are not catching. They’re involved, they’re indispensable, but the act is something more. It is a magic without a name.
“I learned to shoot skeet right next to my dad,” Tony said. “I learned how long to make each lead. ‘You gotta shoot where they’re going,’ he’d say, ‘not where they’ve been.’”
From the first day he stepped to the line, Tony was a natural. In the beginning, he was good. Thousands of hours of work and pallet after pallet of shells made him spectacular. There’s no replacement for scalding days of sweat in the eyes, frigid afternoons shivering in the breeze. Missing and learning became breaking and winning. For years though, Tony’s learning never stopped, and the misses grew very far in between.
Practice points to perfection
“All my praise goes to God,” Tony says. “He gave me two of the greatest parents you could have. God put me in their life and I thank Him.”
Along with being great role models, his mom and dad were very athletic.
“Mom was a good golfer and dad was a good baseball player,” he said. “Good hand-eye coordination I got from them.”
He competed first in shoots at his home club, then at others all around, in Hattiesburg, New Orleans and Mobile.
“I worked at it and got better,” he said. “My mom was my biggest fan.”
In formal competition, shooters engage 100 targets in each of the 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge and .410 bore. They shoot the targets in rounds of 25. Every competition includes all three gauges and the .410 bore for 100 targets each. In world competitions, there are typically an additional 150 targets added to the 12 gauge round for each shooter.
“I shined with a .410, and I hold it to one thing,” Tony said. “From the first time I stepped up to shoot a round with the .410, nobody said it was harder to shoot, and I never assumed it would be. I was told if I pointed it where I pointed the others, I’d break the target just the same. And I did.”
As improvement came, so did the opportunities.
In skeet, each shooter’s maximum best score depends on the total and combination of targets and puts a premium on shooting efficiency. Matches are generally contested in teams. Each gauge is competed as a separate event and yields a team champion. The combined events yield a High All Around team champion. Additionally, a single shooter at every match wins High Over All, like the medalist awarded in a team golf match.
Tony’s first time on the world stage came in Savannah in 1965.
“I had gotten to the point where I was pretty good,” he said. “We got a 5-man team together from Mississippi, and I was the novice of the five.”
In the 20 gauge round, the five-shooter group shot 496/500.
“That set a new world record at the time, breaking the previous best of 495/500,” Tony says, smiling. “Two of the four targets were missed by me.”
Misses grew still fewer and up the ladder Tony climbed. National and international competitions came and went, often ending with Tony on the medal podium at the end.
The trail led Tony to the ’71 Pan American Games in Cali, Columbia. As part of Team USA, Tony helped set another team world record. High Over All honors found him in a four-way shoot-off with a teammate and two competitors from Cuba. Tony earned an individual silver to hang beside his team gold.
The Olympics were set for Munich in 1972 and Tony arrived at the games on a red hot streak. He’d won every major collegiate championship that year, totaling three such titles in his time at Ole Miss. He had competed in Europe and around the Western Hemisphere, but success at the Olympics eluded him.
“No matter where you’ve shot and what you’ve won before, the Olympics are a different animal,” he said.
The performance would haunt him until, one day, years down the line, when life would show him a new perspective.
