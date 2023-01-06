The Old Man came in from the cold and drew his chair up to the hearth. He sat down just as the Boy stacked a last armload of wood into the box beside the fire.
“Good timing,” the Old Man said, smiling to himself.
The Boy didn’t mind. Bringing up firewood was a daily after-school chore in the winter. A few armloads did the job. The main stack rested on a concrete slab 50 yards down the hill. Each afternoon in cold weather, the Boy replenished the ready-to-burn stack on the hearth inside and the larger overnight supply on the porch by the door.
Bringing in firewood wasn’t much trouble. It was something he figured the old folks needed, and it gave him a sense of accomplishment to know it was done. Sometimes it was the only thing he did all day that had a clear beginning, a definite ending and an outcome someone would use.
He stepped back onto the porch to brush bark and moss from the front of his coat, then he peeled off the coat and gloves and laid them across the porch rail outside.
He came back in and sat next to the Old Man by the fire.
“Don’t you want to keep your coat inside so it’ll be warm when you put it back on?” the Old Man asked.
“No sir,” the Boy said. “This way, I’ll see it when I go out the door and won’t forget to take it home.”
He wiped his sleeve across his forehead.
“I won’t think to put it on before I go outside anyway,” he said.
The Old Man dropped a fresh wedge of oak into the coals. Sparks popped and danced up the chimney.
School had resumed just days before, recalling the Boy from the woods where he’d spent most of the Christmas break.
“Did you make your New Year’s resolutions?” the Old Man asked.
“Not really,” the Boy said. “Mostly those seem to be things folks didn’t do last year and won’t do this year either.”
The Old Man nodded.
“Maybe you’re listening to me sometimes after all,” he said.
“I already have enough general goals to keep me busy,” the Boy said. “I doubt I’ll ever get to do them all, anyway.”
The Old Man came out with a thoughtful hum.
“It’s important to chase your dreams, but don’t feel like every single dream has to be lived out to be useful,” he said.
The Boy frowned at this.
“I hate the idea of living on pipe dreams,” the Boy said.
“That’s not what I mean at all,” the Old Man said quickly. “I’m not saying you should string yourself along with false hope for something you’ll never do. I’m just saying there are some dreams that serve us better by staying in our imagination. See, every dream that becomes a reality brings the pitfalls of reality along with it. Then it’s not a dream anymore.”
The Boy thought about this, but wasn’t sure where the Old Man was headed.
“The same way nothing is ever as bad as it seems, it’s also true nothing is ever as good as it seems,” the Old Man said. “Those are two sides of the same fact. Every new puppy is going to chew up something expensive and do his business on the rug. Most grown-up toys come with a monthly reminder they’re not free, even in the months you won’t be playing with them. Life isn’t always pretty. In fact, all of life has lots of un-pretty parts.”
“How do you know which dreams to chase and which to leave alone?” the Boy asked.
“Oh, chase them all,” the Old Man said. “Chase every one. But there’ll be some you don’t catch. And there’ll be some you catch but don’t hold. There’ll be great jobs that turn sour, opportunities that fall through, and probably a girl or two who’ll break your heart along the way. But the good parts of those times can stay good in your dreams.”
“What good does that do, though?” the Boy asked. “That just makes the good times that went with them bad. Worse than bad.”
“It can if you let it,” the Old Man said. “You can turn bitter and be mad at the world. I won’t always be around to stop you. I hope I’ve given you enough grounding in the outdoors for you to understand just how much the world doesn’t care, though. Being bitter won’t hurt anyone but you.
“Instead of letting lost dreams turn bitter, you can turn them into experience to help carry you along. If you’re going to have great experiences, you have to risk a good bit of disappointment, and sometimes that risk will come true. When it does, well, you might as well continue to get some use out of it.
“Never stop trying, and never stop dreaming. You have to have both for either to work. The only way a lost dream can really turn sour is if you let it become the only chance you ever had. If you keep trying, and keep dreaming, you’ll always have more chances to look forward to. That way, the good times you had in the lost chances behind can bring you joy in their own way, too.”
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.
