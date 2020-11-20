In the same way the hunting instinct connects us to generations gone before, sharing stories of the same carries our memories into the future. Pound for pound, the best story-stirring quarry may be the wild turkey, and Jim Spencer, from the hills overlooking the White River Valley in northern Arkansas, may be among that story’s best tellers.
Spencer’s two volumes on the topic, “Bad Birds” and “Bad Birds 2,” each a “collection of mostly true stories starring the gobblers we all love to hate,” capture 43 and 40 tales respectively, and respectfully. Each is told with a special blend of wit, experience, humor, hard luck and humility whose mixture rings true and whose own specific truth, while not necessarily unvarnished, is at least not polished beyond recognition.
Just released, “Bad Birds 2” is available for $22 plus $4 shipping and handling, and copies of “Bad Birds” are available for $12 each when purchased along with the second volume. Checks or money orders may be sent to Treble Hook Unlimited, P.O. Box 758, Calico Rock, AR 72519. For more information, email Spencer directly at modernmountainman@gmail.com.
Spencer’s stories are curated with a careful hand and presented in an order that offers the reader an inside look at a true outdoorsman. He is a traveler passionate about spring sunshine first seen from atop an Ozark foothill, a hunter for whom making a day’s first miles in the uninterrupted dark may be routine but never unappreciated.
Spencer is the sort of hunter who’s not afraid to make an aggressive move in a pursuit whose careful strategies plotted the night before may be quickly abandoned for appealing tactics in the here-and-now. He’s also the sort of storyteller who appreciates the value of an honest assessment of a good plan gone wrong, a shot gone awry and patience gone amiss. He recognizes the only honesty indispensable to the game is our own adherence to the rules by which it is played, but all of his tales tell the portion of the truth most essential to the art: that all turkey hunters, no matter how experienced or accomplished, may never consider themselves graduated from the game’s elementary school, and our human mistakes and missed steps send the dunce cap routinely around to us all.
Stories of a lifetime
Telling stories of the outdoors has been a lifelong pursuit for Spencer. His grandmother taught him to read by the age of 3, then gave him a subscription to Outdoor Life for his fifth Christmas.
“Jack O’Connor and Elmer Keith became my heroes,” he said, “and as I grew up reading stories written about the kinds of things I most liked to do, I just always believed I could do that.”
Spencer sold his first magazine feature to Fur, Fish & Game when he was 14 and has created many miles more copy in the decades since.
“That first one was a terrible little story for a terrible little magazine, but I believe I’ve improved a good bit since then,” Spencer said. “At least, I certainly hope so.”
Spencer has been a writer much longer than he’s been a turkey hunter. Though his formative years were rich in fish and game, both turkeys and deer were scarce on the ground.
“Back then, turkeys were as rare as pterodactyls and if you saw a deer track, you took pictures of it,” he said. “I grew up as a small game hunter. When the deer started coming back, I tried deer hunting and thought it was a big bore. Hunting small game or ducks, there was always something going on, but deer hunting was just a lot of sitting there. Then when turkey hunting started becoming common, I assumed it would be the same thing and just ignored it.”
Eventually a friend convinced him to come along on some hunts east of Natchez.
“That was the spring of ’77,” he said. “A guy I worked with in Louisiana had a lease east of Natchez and invited me and basically bullied me into going. I went and we stood on a ridgeline 20 miles east of Natchez. A barn owl hooted and we heard seven turkeys gobble and, in that instant, I became a turkey hunter.
“When I did start hunting, it took me five years to kill one, but once I had the proof in my head it could be done, I knew right then what I’d be doing every spring for the rest of my life.”
Keeping a journal of his hunts since the first one succeeded, Spencer has documented more than 1290 days of boots on the ground in the turkey woods over the years, by far the vast majority of which have ended empty handed of course, but that, as turkey hunters know, is what keeps the game fresh and alive.
“It’s supposed to be tough,” Spencer said. “That’s the point.”
For more information or to order Spencer's books, email him at modernmountainman@gmail.com.