The mission of understanding the fall and rise of wild turkey numbers will be funded in part by a sporting clay tournament set for the McIvor Shooting Facility Oct. 8.
The tournament is open to the public and is hosted by Turkeys For Tomorrow, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing wild turkey populations nationwide. Entry fees are $125 for individuals and $500 per four-shooter team. The fee includes 100 targets and lunch plus door prizes and a year’s membership in TFT for each shooter. Competitors don’t have to already be members of the organization to take part. Flights of shooters begin at 9 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Learn more and register by visiting turkeysfortomorrow.org and clicking the “Events” tab.
Wild turkey populations in Mississippi are estimated using a number of statistical factors. The majority of data is supplied by hunters through surveys conducted by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Other methods for measurement include trapping and banding turkeys in ways similar to those used to study migratory waterfowl. Despite these measures and the policies influenced by their results, wild turkey populations seem to be declining. According to the MDWFP, in the spring of 2020, an average of 2.7 gobblers were taken per 100 hours spent hunting in Mississippi. This was the third lowest rate seen in the past 25 years.
Turkey populations appear to rise and fall due to factors not easily identified. Flocks in similar habitats experiencing similar weather and similar contact by predators vary widely in numbers of birds seen year to year. Bringing scientific precision to the tracking of turkey populations efficiently, effectively and economically is the goal of the Wild Turkey Forensics Project, a program being piloted first in Mississippi.
Scientists and state wildlife officials are working to tweak and validate a new approach to the job. They’ve chosen eight sites in Mississippi and will collect turkey feathers and droppings to create DNA and diet profiles for the birds. Studies of those samples are expected to yield better and more comprehensive data than can be gathered otherwise.
The collection methods of this pilot project are completely non-intrusive and, unlike trapping, do not stress the birds in any way. Further, the methods are conducted at a fraction of the cost of netting and banding.
Through the collected samples, researchers will compare the impact of diet, parasites and diseases on the turkeys, which will be tracked individually thanks to the DNA profiles taken from the samples. Given the cost and time savings provided by these methods, researchers will be able to study turkeys across a larger number of sites than would be possible otherwise, providing estimates of turkey density and demographics from a broader range of conditions. This will allow for a deeper and more valuable understanding of what drives the rise and fall of turkey populations and why.
The information will be critical in the setting of future hunting seasons and in the direction of work done to conserve flocks. If the program works as expected, it will redefine conservation survey techniques nationwide.
“We are excited to collaborate with Turkeys For Tomorrow on this new approach to understanding turkey populations,” said Adam Butler, wild turkey program coordinator for the MDWFP. “We hope this project will shine some light on the question that is on everyone’s mind: Why are there a lot of turkeys in some places, but not in others?”
McIvor Shooting Facility, the site of the Oct. 8 event, is at 4216 Davis Chapel Rd., Sardis. It’s an outstanding shotgun, rifle, handgun and archery shooting facility owned and operated by the state of Mississippi. It’s situated on a portion of the Charles Ray Nix WMA and is roughly 30 miles from both Oxford and Southaven.
