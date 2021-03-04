Recovering quickly from the effects of the recent ice apocalypse, area lake temperatures are rapidly on the rise, which will soon trigger the spring crappie spawn. With lake waters already responding to longer days and dazzling sunshine, pre-spawn patterns for crappie should currently be found all across Northeast Mississippi.
Once spawning temperatures arrive, which are water temperatures between 58 and 62 degrees Fahrenheit, the crappie will continue to stay shallow and spawn for as long as those temperatures hold. Crappie love cool water. Once water temperatures inevitably rise into the lower 70s and above, the crappie will depart the shallows for the season and return to deeper water.
In the pre-spawn, crappie are not yet as shallow as they will be, but are typically holding around structure geographically adjacent to the shallower waters they look forward to using a little later. To locate these haunts, go first to the sort of areas one would expect spawning crappie to inhabit. In this area, that means shallow structure surrounded by water one to five feet deep. From that point, travel the shortest path to deeper water nearby, water five to 25 feet deep, and locate the most appealing structure there, whether it be ledges, submerged trees or any sort of manmade artifacts. These spots should be holding pre-spawn crappie now.
Extremely cold water makes the fish sluggish. Extremely warm water won’t hold enough oxygen. Crappie seeking the perfect balance will take it where they find it.
Live baby live
It’s hard to beat the productivity of fishing with live bait, no matter what your quarry, but artificial jigs are often better during this time of year because of the necessity of manipulating your presentation to account for varying water clarity. As the color of the water moves from clear to stained, bait selections should become more colorful as well. In clear water, shad-like colors will do best: whites, light blues, pale pinks, pale blues, jigs with very little color to them, pale pearls or even clear. In water whose color is at the other extreme, spinners and jigs that are black and chartreuse, black and pink, dark predominate.
When the spawn does kick off, and even as it approaches more closely, crappie tend to feed much more aggressively than they generally do during other times of the year. Matching the activity level of your bait to the mood of the fish is especially important for crappie, possibly the most finicky of all freshwater gamefish. When they’re aggressive, they want an aggressive bait. In the jig category, that is typified by the Southern Pro Hot Grub. At such times, spinnerbaits also work extremely well. Don’t miss a chance to catch crappie on ancient favorites like Beetle Spins, Roster Tails and Road Runners.
Crappie fishermen typically watch the last days of winter pass and wait for the shallow waters of their lake of choice to gradually warm, bringing about the crappie spawn and kicking off the annual frenzy that seizes the most dedicated crappie addict and casual spawn fisherman alike. An area holding the perfect balance of nature’s variables is where the fish will congregate to lay, fertilize and guard their eggs and, if that’s in 6 feet of water instead of 2, so be it.