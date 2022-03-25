We tucked ourselves back into the sultry Florida woods on the last setup of the last afternoon of a spring break trip. Other kids the Boy’s age were at the beach getting tan, playing ball, working a job or flirting with girls. The Boy was coated in sweat, leaves, frustration and full camo. He was looking for the shade, keeping his gun pointed in a safe direction and making sure the Thermacell was constantly on.
On our first morning, we’d gotten three longboards close enough for a shot as they were making a very fast walk past our setup. The second morning saw a strutter materialize from nowhere to stand looking down at us from 10 yards away. In neither case did a bird ride home in the truck. The location was spectacular and the turkeys abundant, but you couldn’t have told it from any fan-and-grin photos which, of course, we didn’t get to take. The medicine was bitter, but we swallowed our share just the same.
In our last setup, we made a point to give our best effort, not because we believed it would work, but because of the respect we knew we owed the game. What anyone gets out of a trip to the woods is always equal to what they put into it, multiplied by the honor their attitude shows. The woods are full of joys the idle and the entitled can never know. They can do what those who appreciate them do, but the reward is in the appreciating, not in the doing, and the right words don’t exist to convince nonbelievers this is so.
A turkeyless turkey hunt, it turns out, offers a great set of lessons to anyone willing to hear them, and here it’s the willingness that counts, because few indeed are the turkey hunters who’ve not had plenty such opportunities.
The sun moved slowly across the afternoon sky and the wind picked up from the west. Forecasts read by cell phone promised rain. A snowy egret flapped from pond to pond down below and a pair of wood ducks whistled by, once, then twice, then again. On the ground behind me, an armadillo scratched and snuffled through the leaves. Finally, a grand chorus of spring peepers cranked up, invisible but loud, and their song marked the weather’s final change.
The air cooled as thunder that had been a distant rumor began growing swiftly into confirmed fact. We didn’t have a barometer handy but, as the blue clouds blew closer, I’m certain I felt the pressure drop. Our open-sided UTV was parked a quarter mile away, maybe a third as far as the oncoming squall.
“We’ve got to go,” we said in unison and stood. I tipped my hat to the woods and promised there’d be a next time. Then I grabbed up armloads of gear and made haste back to the road.
The first lashes of ran met us as we drove, open-cabbed, halfway back to cover. The cold wind blew colder drops from the side and tossed whitecaps of leaves up from the ground. The windshield blurred and I drove with my head out of the open side, glasses fogging and water running everywhere. As I swung beneath Spanish moss that swayed below an ancient live oak, I looked over at the Boy who was smiling, rain in his face and hair in his eyes, the dust and grime of a long, hard morning washing away. We both laughed and I knew he appreciated the woods, too.
His buddies were getting tan, playing ball, making money or making out. They have no idea what they missed.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.