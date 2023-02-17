The Boy walked down a dirt road, scuffing his feet to make the dust rise. Caliche rocks baked white by the sun tumbled in his wake. We’d spent a morning and two afternoons in a hot pop-up blind trying to wait a turkey out, and we were both glad now to be in the open. We put the sun to our backs in its empty white sky and moved on.
“I just want to shoot one,” he’d said a dozen times as we’d sat and, as often, I’d promised him patience pays. Now we were out and moving quietly, going to listen for gobblers flying up to roost, the better to take our show on the road come morning when we planned to go to the birds on their own ground. I carried his gun and shooting rest, his water and snacks. He carried the dreams of a young boy for whom anything seems possible.
“Do turkeys come to owls?” he asked after we’d provoked a shock gobble with a hoot. I explained about the birds’ nervous energy winding tight like a rubber band, and how a sudden natural sound can make them give away their position without being spooked. He listened and filed this away for his own use someday.
We walked past mesquite trees just beginning to green, new leaves soft and small in the breeze. We watched for snakes among the low cactus, saw buzzards carve great circles in a darkening sky.
We stopped at a bend in the road to listen and, as I stood with hands cupped behind ears, he sat on his ankles the way his great grandaddy did and began piling up red sand. He placed a stick here, a pebble there, silent but apart, gone for a time into a world only the 8-year-olds know. Presently a turkey gobbled in a tree well ahead and we moved on for a better look, leaving his earthworks behind.
Around 11 a.m. the next day we happened to pass the same spot again. In the hours since waking we’d had a 45-minute drive and a lengthy tactical hike, then we had fortified a position from which we watched our roosted turkey fly down and walk the other way. We had hiked some more and intercepted a group of three longbeards that twisted us out of shape in a standoff that ended with a miss at 42 yards. We’d pulled cactus needles out of shoes barely suited to the terrain and been pinned down by a turkey that caught us in the wide open.
He’d been the first to see the turkey that flew down, the first to hear the gobblers we cut off, the first to say, “Let’s find another one,” after his miss, the first to say, “Let’s go,” after we pulled the needles out of his feet. If he could have carried his own shooting gear and found the truck when he was done, my presence to that point would have scarcely been needed.
Now we were making another move on a group we heard in a stand of oaks, just off the road’s bend where we’d stopped to listen the evening before. The Boy led or followed as whim allowed. In his hand he carried a shed antler picked up that day, small but impressive with four points and a kicker. He raked it through trees and stirred yesterday’s sand and dreamed the waking dreams afforded only those free of the bounds and worries of adulthood.
When situations warranted he followed my directions and stood ready to shoot. When situations allowed he played with sticks or napped in the breeze.
Five hours later, after perseverance finally met opportunity and I helped him lift a great turkey onto his shoulder so he could carry it at least a few steps of the way, I thought of the little boy who had once been so small, of hopes that pile and blow like sand, of confidence born of a life outside. I’d taken him hunting with me and, as a result, I got to go dreaming with him.