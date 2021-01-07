When it comes to getting our kids started on a path to enjoying the outdoors, it’s easy to lose sight of the main objective when the game itself gets in the way. That’s why kicking things off with a challenging, rewarding, widely-available quarry like squirrels is ideal.
Mississippi has no shortage of whitetail deer, but sitting silently in a box blind for long stretches of time is not always a welcome ingredient in any recipe for kids having fun. For many, it falls into the category of acquired taste — it works best if the kids know exactly what they’re waiting for, understand precisely what they’re trying to do. That’s where a squirrel-hunting introduction comes in handy.
Moving quietly through the woods, learning about the land, the trees and the wildlife all the time, shooting frequently and knowing new opportunity lies no more distant than the next scope of trees is an excellent way to spend an afternoon.
Hunting trips are often presented to our youngsters as very involved quests. Rising long before sunrise, driving miles and miles in the dark, walking wrapped in layers of clothes and sitting still for a long and indeterminate period of time can add a lot to the memories of an experience, but if the kids aren’t already hooked on what you’re trying to do, the memories won’t necessarily be good ones.
Squirrel hunting can be undertaken casually. With minimal fuss and preamble, a walk through the woods on a sunny, winter morning need not be burdened with excess stress.
The most important part of getting a new hunter started is making sure the hunt is about them. This way, you’re more likely to create a new hunting buddy for life. Crunching through the woods on a squirrel hunt is an excellent time to show them how to be quiet, how to move slowly, how to look and listen and tune in to the world around them.
It lacks the intensity of trying to keep them shushed and still just as they’re reaching the end of their rope of patience, right at the last 15 minutes of shooting light in a deer stand over a trail the biggest buck in the woods is using, and that’s a very good thing. The hunt’s intensity needs to be what they want it to be and, like their attention span, that varies from moment to moment.
Later in the winter, locating the game’s source of food is made somewhat easier by the narrowing of squirrels’ options of what to eat. From now through spring, the standard starting place for any squirrel hunt will be their dining room.
Squirrels eat nuts primarily, but will both shell out unopened pine cones and take advantage of crops leftover from harvest when available as well.
Areas of hardwoods and pines that border harvested fields are prime spots to target. Look for freshly gnawed cones as well as shelled pecans, acorns and hickory nuts. These are areas worthy of a sit of 15 minutes or more.
First, find the food
Hearing a squirrel feeding in the top of a tree is one of the easiest ways to locate the game. Like a steady rainfall one drop wide, bits of pine cone remnant falling are tell-tale sounds any squirrel hunter should recognize.
Squirrels may feed more or less all day, but they’re most active early in the morning and late in the afternoon. Calm days with a light breeze are best, because the squirrels depend on their ears for safety as much as anything. If the wind is blowing so hard they can’t hear, they’re less likely to move.
Conversely, if the woods are so still every leaf crunch and twig snap sounds like a rifle shot, your steps will call excess attention to themselves and the squirrels are apt to be overly cautious as well.
Shotguns are an easier tool to use on squirrels, but their loud report is counterproductive to the point of being a handicap in itself. If you’re hunting in a place where a .22 rifle may be safely fired, the scoped rifle is by far the method of choice. A little bit of magnification is plenty. A 1X to 4X variable scope is an ideal accessory.
When on the move, go slowly from trunk to trunk, always with a mind to how and where you’ll hide when you spot a squirrel. Look more than you move and make a stop of at least 10 minutes every 150 yards or so.
Try to hunt from east to west in the mornings and the opposite direction come afternoon so the sun will be at your back. Looking up as you will be, having the sun on your side is an important consideration.
Give them a call
As a countermeasure to slow times, try working a squirrel call into your routine. Knight and Hale makes a good one, the Squirrel Buster Deluxe. The Knight and Hale call makes two distinct sounds.
When the action is slow, begin with the call’s distress sound, a high-pitched “wee-wee-wee” cry. If you’ve stalked tree trunk to tree trunk, you’ll have a steady rest close at hand to help you make the shot and close the deal.