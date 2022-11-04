Small game can be the line that connects the dots of interest for a young hunter, opening an avenue of excitement and enjoyment to last a lifetime.
Countless youngsters will spend deer hunts in box stands and shooting houses overlooking green fields this fall, and these are hours that will be treasured, but the value small game hunts can provide can be even greater. The chance for a new hunter to slip along quietly and see a squirrel before it sees them, or to watch a mountain cur tree a squirrel in its thrilling way can be elemental to their understanding of what a hunter’s place in nature really means.
Requiring more concentration than doves and offering more immediate results than deer, squirrel hunts combine stealth, woodsmanship and marksmanship in an exercise that results in a great meal on the table. A patient still hunt for squirrels can also be great fun for student and mentor alike.
In almost any hunting situation, new hunters have to learn to whisper quietly and as little as possible, to walk quietly, to look more than they walk, to spot game and to wait for the right shot once the game is in range. Squirrel hunting teaches these lessons through feedback that is immediate, understandable and promptly repeatable.
Find the food
In the style of all hunting to follow, a squirrel hunting effort begins by locating where the squirrels are eating, a task often done more by sound than sight. Squirrels perched high in oaks, pecans and hickories and feeding on the nuts these trees provide will create a unique combination of sounds that mainly consist of bits of hull and shell raining down to the forest floor below.
Seeking this sound and looking for squirrels on the move high and low at the same time is the perfect opportunity to teach a youngster how to stalk through the woods. Show them how to slowly and carefully walk 10 or 15 yards without breaking sticks or limbs, then stop and intentionally scan every limb of every tree in sight, then repeat the process. The perfect speed for this maneuver is about a half notch faster than completely stopped.
Help them see how to be perfectly still while they’re in the stopped-and-looking phase, so that movement stands out to them instead of the other way around. When you reach a promising area, stop and sit for a while. When this effort eventually leads new hunters to squirrels, the light will go on and they’ll be permanently hooked.
Still and steady
If you’ll be hunting in an area where a .22 rifle is safe to fire, this is also a great way to introduce them to shooting with a scope in a hunting scenario. Introducing scope shooting from a bench rest is one thing, but the practicalities of finding game in a scope in a real world scenario is another, and it’s something that can only be worked out through first-hand experience.
Whether with rifle or shotgun, a squirrel hunt also creates good, practical experience with handling a firearm, and should provide several teachable moments for safe carry and safe shooting.
Scent control is not a factor, but the angle of the sun certainly is. Try to hunt from east to west in the mornings and the opposite direction come afternoon so the sun will be at your back. Having the sun on your side is an important consideration.
All the way around, as the first available woods hunt of the fall, squirrels make for excellent quarry.
