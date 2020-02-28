I stared at the grade on the slip of carbon paper the university had mailed to my home. I’d known it was coming, the paper and the grade, but seeing it printed, a bold capital F, somehow made it more real. I might have taken solace in the fact it was at least over, a summer class that took five weeks to endure, but really it had been over from the first day on.
Grades of a less-than-spectacular nature were nothing new for me. I’d long been a subscriber of the Home Run Theory of Academic Performance, which was roughly this: If a baseball player hits a ball 600 feet, crossing the center field fence still on the rise, or if he hits it just well enough to clip the top of the wall barely inside the right field line and go out, he only gets to go around the bases one time in either case. On paper, one is equivalent to the other, and on paper is where it counts in the end.
Managed expectations are one thing, but my first attempt at a serious college math class had been another. It wasn’t even a pop up to the catcher. I never saw the ball. I’m pretty sure I never had a bat. The man teaching the class wrote what I guessed was information on the chalk board with his right hand, talked out of the side of his mouth and came along erasing it with his left hand. What he wrote looked like a doctor’s prescription signature and what he said sounded the way what he wrote looked. He gave a total of two tests, one two weeks in, plus a final. On the first test, I made a 12. My grade on the final wasn’t nearly as good as that. I stuffed the paper in my back pocket and went down to the Old Man’s house to see what he was up to.
I found him gathering catalpa worms, a round metal bucket hanging off one forearm like a basket, both hands engaged in bending clumps of leaves and plucking the live bait underneath. Over the years he had manicured a small grove of 50 catalpa trees, tending and pruning them the way an apple or peach producer would, keeping them short enough to always be picked by hand from the ground. I set to work on the tree next to him and he put the bucket down between us.
“Are you going fishing tomorrow, or are these to freeze?” I asked.
“To freeze,” he said. “We moved the lines to a new spot week before last, then the water fell and they all got cut.”
“All of them?” I asked in disbelief.
“Well, four of the six did,” he said. “They were broken and tangled up. The other two we couldn’t find at all. I ordered some more hooks and swivels. We should be ready to go again by Tuesday.”
“That’s discouraging,” I said.
“It’s not what I wanted to happen, but it’s just part of it,” he said. “Sometimes your best efforts get wiped out out of the blue. Sometimes that’s good, though. It keeps you humble, and it makes you appreciate how good the calm, simple times really are.
“Plus, that’s one thing about life. If you don’t do it right, life will usually let you do it over.”
I told him I was pretty sure I knew what he meant.