Competitive shotgun shooting on a scholastic level continues to grow in Mississippi, and students in grades 7 through 12, with or without school-based access to a team, are welcome to participate. For students who attend schools without a team, membership in teams headquartered at Sullivan Farms, in Tupelo, and the Prentiss County Sportsman’s Club, in Prentiss County, are still available to join.
Brad Shirley serves as volunteer coach of the Sullivan Farms Clay Hawks, which practice at the Sullivan Farms Recreational Shooting Area on Mt. Vernon Road north of Tupelo. For information on signing a student up for either team, text him at 871-6824, or go online to square1outdoors.com.
“We’ve been shooting clays in the pasture for years, and this team gives us a way for our kids to participate in a team sport and learn about teamwork and competition, and firearm safety, all at the same time,” Jeremy Sapp said.
His son Everett attends Lakeview Baptist Academy, in Tupelo. “He plays basketball with the school team, but this gives him something to do outdoors, and the season lasts throughout the school year.”
Created with the intention of offering students more opportunities to build a lifelong affinity for the outdoors, the Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program encourages students of all backgrounds to give shotgun shooting a try. Experienced shooters and brand new shotgunners practice side by side, and the experience that has resulted has been rewarding to all.
Shooters compete in the disciplines of skeet, trap and five-stand, spreading the challenge and enjoyment across a broad spectrum of shotgun games.
Like its sister program, Archery In Mississippi Schools, which had 80,000 students from more than 500 schools participate during 2019, its 14th year, its purpose is to introduce and encourage participation in the outdoor sports while instilling life skills like discipline, safety, teamwork, ethics and self-confidence.
Last year, the Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program saw more than 900 students participating statewide, and those numbers continue to grow.
While COVID-related restrictions have impacted a number of scholastic sports, the outdoor, contact-free nature of shotgun competition seems likely to allow its activities to proceed unimpeded.
Practice for progress
Each team, whether school-based or not, is required to have coaches who are certified by the Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program. Some are school faculty members and some are simply parents or interested members of the community, but all serve their teams as volunteers. The program is organized as a club sport, rather than a school-sponsored sport, which allows it to operate without ironclad ties to the school calendar. The season follows the school year in a general way, but practices or competitions may take place during the summer or other academic breaks as well.
“It’s a great way for boys and girls to get involved, to be a part of something, to learn gun safety and to have an opportunity to compete,” Heather Pike, Mooreville’s shooting coach, said in December. “Even if your school doesn’t participate, we have teams you can join, and you don’t have to be a practiced shooter. We have lots of people who’ve never shot before. It’s open to everyone, and they all have a good time and are learning quickly. It’s really exciting.”
In addition to their own club-affiliated teams, the Sullivan Farms and Prentiss County Sportsman Club facilities, which are operated by Square1 Outdoors, offer their range and volunteer services for area school-based teams to use during practice, and a number of those teams depend on them for such.
Minting new shooters
They also provide loaner guns to any students who need them, and offer training for competitors and coaches alike. Square1 Outdoors is a membership-based group created for the purpose of sharing and teaching the shooting sports. Teams from Lee, Alcorn and Prentiss Counties practice there regularly, an opportunity the lack of which would likely prevent most from existing.
“From the beginning, to imagine the number of youth shooters who have taken the opportunity to participate and make this program a success would have been bold and assuming, yet here we are seeing the results,” said David Ramseyer, with Square1 Outdoors. “Our staff has done a great job. It’s been a learning process with us. The youth we’re bringing in, we’re sending through the NRA instructors’ programs as well, so it’s a win-win for us. We’re creating new shooters who become new instructors, and they’re sharing the passions they find with more new shooters in turn.
“If we’ve got a deck full of kids, we’ve won the competition with technology for those hours. We have their attention away from the screen and interacting in the outdoors that day.”
To learn more about the Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program or either the Lee or Prentiss County shooting facilities, text Shirley at 871-6824, go online to square1outdoors.com or email Ramseyer at david.ramseyer@square1outdoors.com.