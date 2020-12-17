When the cold winds blow in earnest, the outdoor detail best paid attention is that of keeping warm. Thankfully, lots of great options are available at a reasonable price.
In theory and according to tables of the seasons, winter doesn’t begin here until Dec. 21, but the year’s days of warmth and sunshine seem certainly gone for good, and anyone intent on enjoying the great outdoors this weekend and beyond will certainly appreciate some help staying warm.
In situations that allow it, portable propane heaters make all the difference in the world. As long as they can be sheltered from the wind, they work well both in open settings and inside man-made blinds. Lightweight, easily carried and durable, these creations of metal and hard plastic leave many earlier generations of such equipment in the shade.
When it comes to base clothing itself, the old advice of dressing in layers has never gone out of style. It doesn’t hurt that underlayers and the quality of performance fabrics available now have continued to improve. Dressing in layers, lots of them, for the cold is a forethought you will thank yourself for all day long.
In the area of underlayer advancements, battery-heated garments have regained a following thanks to major improvements in performance and reliability. For those spending extended time outdoors during the cold weather months, these can allow for much more comfort thanks to fewer layers and adjustable levels of added heat. Available both as undergarments and as light outerwear, clothing from manufacturers like Mobile Warming have been a big hit in the outdoors of late.
Gaiter baitAnother of the best experience-inspired considerations is the neck gaiter.
Effectively a tall, warm collar, this item is worn around the neck and then pulled up in the front or back, or both, as needed. It can be pulled up in the back to cover the ears while staying below the chin in front. It can be set in the opposite configuration, covering the nose and mouth and leaving the ears free, or it can cover both front and back at the same time, all while the gaiter’s bottom edge remains tucked into the wearer’s coat in every case.
The thin gloves shooters and fishermen often prefer are a compromise between warmth and function. The necessity to feel a trigger or tie on a hook limits how thick and warm these gloves can be, but a hand-warming muff worn around the waist can be an ideal solution. These work much better than pockets in cramped confines and, once soiled, wash much easier than a whole jacket.