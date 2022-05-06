Cool mornings and afternoons after the spawn are the ideal time to tackle bass with topwater gear.
Bass depend largely on sight to feed and their eyes are very sensitive to light. Bright sun and hot water push them deep during the day, but those who get after them early and late can catch them cruising the shallows for an easy meal, finding some of the best action of the year.
Water temperatures continue to build but, for the time being, they remain cool enough that shallow topwater opportunities extend well into the morning and resume well before sunset on heavily cloudy days. Bass are currently active anywhere they may be found in the water column, but there’s little on the menu more fun than watching them blow up on baits fished right at the top.
Topwater lures that imitate creatures such as frogs and mice, or other floating baits that behave like crippled shad, provoke strikes that take place right at the water’s surface, stamping an exclamation point onto the thrill of making the hookup happen. Topwater frogs, in particular, are in their prime right now, and are available in a variety of body styles, each best suited to a specific presentation.
Solid, soft plastic frogs designed to be fished as or attached to buzz baits work best in the open water found along the edges of grass. Hollow-bodied frogs are designed to be fished in the grass itself. There are also combination frogs that have hollow bodies and buzz bait-style legs that are designed to fish both sides of the fence at the same time.
Overall, deciding which topwater lure to throw begins with a consideration of the water you’ll be fishing, then weighing whether you’re after big fish specifically, or just lots and lots of them.
Old school
In farm ponds, a Heddon Tiny Torpedo is ideal to provoke lots of strikes. If you prefer to target larger fish, throw a Rebel Pop-R. The Pop-R has an open mouth at the front that makes a deeper sound as you pop it along, and that deeper sound seems to get the attention of bigger fish.
On larger bodies of water, where the bass population is used to feeding on shad, more topwater options are viable. There, a walking bait like a Heddon Zara Spook or the Lucky Craft Sammy are outstanding. That will catch bass on top in open water, and you can walk the dog with those.”
The technique of “walking the dog” on a topwater bait involves popping the bait along with a slack line. With the topwater bait cast into position, retrieve it with a series of quick downward pops of the rod tip, dropping the tip roughly six inches at each pop, then bringing the rod tip back up each time before reeling.
Double dribble
Imagine you’re dribbling a basketball with the rod tip, moving it just enough to create the action. Reel between pops in small segments, and don’t pop and reel at the same time. This way the bait is always left on a line that is just barely slack. The slack will allow the bait to weave left and right on alternate pops, creating a retrieval pattern that has been proven to provoke strikes.
In cloudy water, bigger and louder can be better when it comes to the choice of lures. This is where the classic big-bladed buzzbaits prove their worth, but fishing them comes with one important caveat.
With their skirts and the way they’re designed, many short strikes occur. This is when a bass hits the bait from behind, not necessarily committing to taking the bait all in a single gulp. A trailer hook swinging behind the main hook will clean up a lot of fish on strikes that would have otherwise been nothing but close calls.