Take care when following the thread of dreams

The Old Man sat with his feet propped on the hearth, toes pointing at heavy andirons and a roaring, split oak fire. Spools of waxed cotton line, boxes of Mustad hooks and barrel swivels, scissors and a styrofoam cooler lay about him nearby. He sat and stared into the flames. The Boy, arms loaded, kicked the door shut behind himself and stacked another seven sticks of wood on the bricks to dry. He pulled up a chair beside the Old Man and sat too.
“Weren’t you in south Florida when you were in the Navy?” the Boy asked.
“For several months with nothing at all to do,” the Old Man said, a condition that seems likely to have been, for him, a near impossibility. “World War II had ended in Europe, so they sent us to south Florida to re-fit on before we headed to the Pacific, then the Japanese surrendered before we got out of the Gulf of Mexico and we turned around. We were stuck in port while the rest of the world figured out what to do next. Meanwhile, we couldn’t go anywhere we couldn’t get back from before the end of the day, so most of us just fished. We didn’t know what we were doing, but we had all the time in the world to figure it out.
“You could decide to be bored, or you could figure out something to do, so that’s mostly what we did.”
He ran a length of line through his hand, threading on a swivel and knotting it into place with old, sunweathered hands whose motions were graceful and smooth.
Never forget, nightmares are dreams, too.
Simplicity is an art form, and art takes sacrifice. You know from experience how much hard work goes into making something look easy. Our lives tend toward complication and chaos on their own, so simplicity isn’t something you can just sit idly by and achieve. That’s why it’s an achievement, not a settlement, You’ve got to work at it.