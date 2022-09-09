Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
Fog lay heavily across the hills and hollows of eastern Kentucky in one of the very first days of fall. It poured through passes in the foothills like soup draining from spoon into bowl. We walked through knee-high broom straw. Our pants grew damp with morning dew. No one minded, least of all Jody North. He was fortunate to be there, lucky to even be alive. We knew it. He knew it best of all.
In the late summer months of 2015, North suffered some of the worst luck any hunter could have. He counts those days as his most fortunate on Earth.
Hunting whitetail deer and the occasional black bear from treestands has long been a part of his life, and wearing the appropriate safety equipment has always been elemental to doing so. He’d never climbed into a stand without a harness, until he did.
Moving a tall ladder stand to a new spot, he was without his safety gear when he climbed up and began working to secure the ladder to the tree. His son was holding the stand’s straps to keep it still, but the laws of physics aren’t suspended just because we want them to be.
The young man could hold the empty ladder with the straps, but a grown man standing atop the ladder changed the equation. The stand slipped off the tree and North rode it sideways more than 20 feet to the ground. Fractures to ribs, vertebrae and his pelvis, along with a collapsed lung, were the result. He’s lucky to still be alive, lucky to survive the 45 minute wait for ambulance and helicopter, lucky to walk again not long after that.
“I only did it once,” he said of climbing without safety gear, “and I’ll never do it again. It’s a miracle I’m here at all.”
Gear to secure hunters once they’re in the stand, along with gear designed to keep them safe throughout the transit to and from, has come a long way in the past few years. Once options were limited to harnesses made up of webs of automotive seatbelt strap. Though still effective when worn correctly, the market for such gear has brought such matters forward dramatically.
Today, hunters have the option to use garments that are made with the harness gear integrated. A wide selection of vests and pants that come with the straps sewn in place eliminate the primary objection to the gear’s use – that of sorting out a tangle of straps before every climb.
“If you don’t buy ours, buy somebody’s,” Jay Everett, with Hunter Safety System, says. “We’re a business and we’re selling these, yes, but the mission here is mostly one of safety.”