Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Fog lay heavily across the hills and hollows of eastern Kentucky in one of the very first days of fall. It poured through passes in the foothills like soup draining from spoon into bowl. We walked through knee-high broom straw. Our pants grew damp with morning dew. No one minded, least of all Jody North. He was fortunate to be there, lucky to even be alive. We knew it. He knew it best of all.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus