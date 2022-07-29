WEST POINT — Perfect concentration, excellent form and a consistent, clean follow through led Kazim Muhammad, 16, of Dallas, to his second U.S. Helice Association National Championship this past weekend.
In three rounds competed Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Muhammad shot 29, 29 and 28 to outpace Mac Douglass, of Lafayette, Calif., by a single target. The two led a field of a hundred shooters who had come to Black Prairie Helice at Prairie Wildlife in pursuit of the 2022 national title.
The Muhammad family immigrated to the United States from Pakistan six years ago.
“We came here to escape the law and order situation in Pakistan,” said Ahsan Muhammad, Kazim’s father. “We moved here to have a better home for my family and a better future for our children.”
Kazim’s father had hunted in his native country and soon found plenty of opportunity to do the same in Texas. When he took Kazim pheasant hunting, he sparked a passion in the young man that quickly became a key part of his life. Kazim soon found the helice game, the only shotgun game he now plays.
“I really enjoy helice, not only for the competition, but for the people I get to compete alongside,” he said. “Prairie Wildlife is a really special place, they’re great hosts and I’m looking forward to coming back.”
Kazim claimed the Helice Junior National Championship at age 12. He won the U.S. Helice Association National Championship in 2020, then the Helice World Championship, the Beretta Cup, in 2021 in Cairo, Egypt. Sunday’s win qualifies him to compete in the 2022 Helice World Championship in Sicily this September.
“I’m very proud of him, not only as a shooter, but for the young man he is becoming,” Ahsan Muhammad said. “He really enjoys shooting helice with fellow shooters who are mostly older than he is. He really loves the sport. My main goal is not to make him a good shooter, but make him a good person.”
“This event represents everything my dad wanted the helice program here to become,” said Stephan Gordon, daughter of Stephen Imes, co-founder of the helice program at Prairie Wildlife. Imes and Jimmy Bryan developed the helice rings and introduced the game to Northeast Mississippi just a few years ago. Imes passed away unexpectedly at the end of July last year.
“He loved the community and the people it brought together,” Gordon said. “He had a vision for this and, to see it come to fruition, to see the project he and Mr. Jimmy started come to be, is really amazing. Being able to unite people from different cultures and different communities is one of the most wonderful parts of the shooting sports, and especially helice. My dad was a world traveler and loved that aspect of this game the most. Everyone is here to compete, but not so much that it impact friendships.”
“This is a world competition and people have worked for years to get to the levels they’ve reached but, at the same time, they’re so nice,” said. Bentley Imes Ferguson, 15. He is the grandson of Stephen Imes and was also a competitor in the national championship, finishing in the upper third of the field.
“In the first round, the gun I was shooting broke down and at least 10 people, who were in the rotation to shoot for scores of their own, stopped what they were doing and rushed to help.”
For Jimmy Bryan and the team at Prairie Wildlife, the end of the championship Sunday marked the fulfillment of many months’ effort and hard work.
“It’s been perfect,” Bryan said. “It couldn’t have been better. That’s a tribute to the staff and volunteers who made everything run smoothly. The staff bought in from top to bottom, and that’s made it a really nice event. Stephen would be on Cloud 9. That’s really the only disappointment from the whole week — that he couldn’t be here to enjoy it.”
This was the second time Prairie Wildlife has hosted the U.S. Helice National Championship. Bryan and his team have their sights set on hosting more, as well as attracting a world championship event in years to come.
