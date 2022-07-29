Purchase Access

WEST POINT — Perfect concentration, excellent form and a consistent, clean follow through led Kazim Muhammad, 16, of Dallas, to his second U.S. Helice Association National Championship this past weekend.

KEVIN TATE is a freelance writer. You can reach him at kevinmtate@gmail.com.

