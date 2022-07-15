TISHOMINGO STATE PARK • In camping parlance, the term “primitive” specifically means camping without electricity or running water. It often generally means digesting a healthy dose of misery as well, but one company is proving that’s not at all the case.
Sleeping under the stars in the fresh air of a tent while lying on a high-quality queen mattress is part of the appeal offered by Tentrr. The company’s primitive campsites come equipped with all the necessary gear in place and assembled. Its offerings deliver the convenience of a cabin and the appeal of a natural site, one already set up and ready to enjoy.
“With everything that’s happening in the world, people need the outdoors more than ever,” said Todd King, Tentrr's vice president of marketing. “Tentrr provides that opportunity for people to get outside. It a way to get away, a way to escape. Our premise is to provide that space and nature can change the tilt of the Earth.”
Tentrr’s readymade opportunities to try primitive tent camping are available at eight state parks in Mississippi. Those handiest to the northeastern corner include Wall Doxey, J.P. Coleman and Tishomingo State Parks.
A conversation starter
“One of the key things missing from our society is conversations,” King said. “What is the foundational element of where conversations happen? Around a campfire. We believe anyone can enjoy a campfire, take their guard down a bit and have great conversations. It’s where it’s easiest to see we have far more similarities than differences.”
Nationwide, Tentrr’s offerings include sites on both private and public lands. The company was founded in 2015 and currently offers campsites in 43 states and Puerto Rico. Its partnership with Mississippi began in January of this year, and bookings became available the following month.
“The response in Mississippi has been amazing,” King said. During the pleasant weather of the spring months, more than 300 Tentrr stays were booked by state park visitors and generated scores of positive reviews.
“Mississippi has been an outstanding partner,” he said. “They identified a need they had but couldn’t fulfill. It’s been a winner all the way around. Seeing the energy around this initiative, we’re proud to be a part of this in Mississippi.”
A pleasant surprise
“We’ve been very pleasantly surprised with the response to it,” said Janice Scalf, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “People really like being able to get out in nature and camp with some key conveniences while still not being inside a building.”
Tentrr handles the reservations online at www.tentrr.com and the state is paid a commission on the site rentals.
The company’s offerings appeal to a broad range of customers. Tentrr campers come from every age. They’re individuals and couples, they’re experienced campers as well as those not yet familiar with the inside of a tent. The two criteria they all share is a love of spending time in the outdoors and a strong preference, given the choice, of not sleeping on the ground.
“We find the prospect of sleeping on the ground to be the number one deterrent to camping,” King said. “When you eliminate that, you get a much more positive response to the impulse or the invitation to go.”
Tentrr sites come equipped with a large canvas wall tent pre-assembled on a wooden platform. Each has a queen bed and a comfortable mattress. There’s a basic restroom facility and a propane heater inside the tent, along with side tables and a drinking water container. Outside, the site includes a fire pit, benches, Adirondack chairs, dry storage box, trash receptacle and more.
The sites and their accompanying gear offer convenience and ease to all campers while serving as an ideal introduction for those new to the pursuit.
“Around 30 percent of our customers are first-time campers,” King said. “It’s a gateway, like renting a pair of snow skis. You have the opportunity to try it and ease into it, to learn about what you really like without having to buy and store gear. When you book one of our sites at a Mississippi state park, all you need to do is bring your food and your blankets.”
A sweet spot
Tentrr’s offerings deliver the quiet appeal of Mississippi’s best state parks in a way that encourages exploration.
“No matter what someone’s reason for not camping might be, whether it’s simply not wanting to sleep on the ground, or it’s not having the right equipment, or not wanting the hassle of setting it up, this allows you to remove all those barriers of friction. We’ve found a sweet spot that creates a very nice, rich environment that’s comfortable and cozy. You’re in nature, but you have the comfort of a real bed. Our tents are light, not dark. They’re really open and fresh. It’s camping, but you’re sleeping on one of the most comfortable beds you can sleep on.
“Additionally, the price point for the rental is between those of a primitive site and a cabin, so that’s a sweet spot as well.”
Tentrr’s campsites are designed to minimize their impact on the environment. The tent platform rests on blocks, an arrangement that allows the sites to be rearranged, refreshed and adjusted without leaving any trace on the surface of the forest floor.
A family adventure
King said Tentrr’s sites are especially appealing to families.
“Our sites sleep up to six,” he said. “The parents sleep on the mattress and the kids have a pop-up tent that comes with every site.
“Beyond families, our sites appeal to Millennials, city dwellers, individuals and couples, frequent park visitors who’ve wanted a place to stay. It’s really an appealing solution for a lot of people.
“People of all backgrounds can get into camping and see how much fun camping can be. In their reviews, our customers have stressed how much they enjoyed the opportunity to stop, unplug and really enjoy time outdoors. Outside, it’s easier to see what’s important in life. It’s our mission to provide a way for more people to see that, too.”