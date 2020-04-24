Outdoor expeditions don’t have to get very far from home to make the most of a day’s adventure. While state parks remain closed, hiking opportunities lie near at hand along the Natchez Trace Parkway.
While bank-fishing opportunities may be open but limited at state lakes, there’s no time like the present to seek out forgotten farm ponds to explore.
Mississippi’s state parks are closed for everything except fishing, which puts their hiking trails off limits, but historic diversions and handy footpaths lie alongside the Natchez Trace Parkway at regular intervals. In fact, there’s a good bit more to this handy convenience than the two-lane highway.
Throughout the Tupelo area, as well as in many other places along its run, hiking trails parallel the road, curving through shaded woods and exploring a scarcely-touched side of Mississippi and Tennessee that lies outside the every day. North of Tupelo, the rocky hills are reminiscent of the outermost reaches of the Appalachians. South of Tupelo, the Trace flows out of the hill country and into the depths of the South Delta. All along, the opportunity to stretch your legs without ever getting too far from civilization is at hand.
Be advised, although the road and trails are open, bathroom facilities and other indoor spaces along the Trace are closed for COVID-19 considerations.
Big small time
Managing lakes for big bass is big business and, while forgotten farm ponds aren’t likely to hold the next world record, they do hold the mystery of never knowing what their murky depths may contain.
Largemouth bass are one of the hardiest and most adaptable freshwater species to be found. They can be stocked and handled, managed with care to grow to their maximum size, or they can be transferred from pond to pond as eggs stuck to the feet and feathers of wading birds, left to fend for themselves and abandoned to fulfill a pond’s tolerance for predatory fish all on their own.
Unless it’s been vigorously and actively managed otherwise, any inland impoundment or small body of water that stays wet all year round is certain to have some bass. If those bass never see any fishing pressure, who knows what an adventurous angler may find?
There may be a big one or two, there may be enough small keepers to fill a freezer with fillets, there may be both at the same time.
“The total pounds of largemouth bass per acre in a pond is pretty consistent over time,” Don Keller, co-founder of American Sportfish, in Montgomery, Alabama, says, “even if the size composition of the bass population changes. Therefore, you can have a high number of small bass or a smaller number of large bass. Eating food smaller than the optimum size is inefficient because more energy is burned in catching small prey than is gained by eating it, so an ideal pond should have so many more bluegill than it does bass that the bluegill can grow to their own maximum size before being eaten. That lets big fish be very efficient with their feeding.”
Of course, not every bass in a given pond is going to be the same size. Bass will get big faster if they live where there’s far more food than competition, but any pond will have a stair-stepped age structure of fish. Even in abandoned ponds with bass fisheries anything but optimum, a wealth of filleting-sized bass should be produced.
“Typically, the bottleneck occurs at bass lengths of 10 to 16 inches,” Keller says. “Largemouth bass within this size range are so abundant that they deplete prey needed for growth by larger bass.”
Targeting all bass 16 inches and under, Keller says most fishery professionals recommend removing about 30 pounds of bass per acre per year from a well-fertilized pond.
These fish shouldn’t be lure-shy, but an angler’s offerings should at least make sense. To access a pond’s bass bonanza, it’s worth doing a little homework first.
“The first thing you need to do is figure out the forage where you’re fishing,” Clay Coleman, of Clay’s Bait and Tackle, in Tupelo, said. “You need to know if the bass where you’ll be are primarily eating shad or bream or crawfish.”
Catchers keepers
As with any other manmade product intended to fool wild animals, bass lures must pass for a natural counterpart with which the bass are already familiar, and be presented in a place the bass would expect it to be. The construction of the crankbait itself determines the depth at which it will run and the degree to which it will wobble, the better to get in front of the bass and get its attention, and the color it wears along the way completes the equation.
“If you’re fishing in a farm pond, you’ll want to use bluegill and crawfish colors,” Coleman said. “On Pickwick, where there are literally billions of shad, you’ll want to take shad and a few crawfish colors. In a farm pond, you’ll want crankbaits designed to run shallow, and on bigger water like Pickwick you’ll want baits designed to go deep.”
The spectrum of colors offered within each individual pattern is tuned to mimic bream, shad or crawfish as closely as possible and still be seen.
“They need to be able to see what they’re biting, so you’ll want to use colors that are progressively brighter as the water gets progressively muddier,” Coleman said. “Use the muted, natural colors in clear water to appear as natural as possible. Use black, red and chartreuse in the dirtiest water, and use colors in between in water whose color is in between.”
With those factors determined, Coleman said the rest is common sense.
“Throw a crawfish color where crawfish would be,” he said. “Throw shad colors where shad would be and bream colors where bream would be.”