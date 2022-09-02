The Old Man poured coffee into a mug that was dingy and stained. Its rim was chipped in two or three places and a hairline crack ran down one side.
“People in general have short attention spans,” he said. “The minute they get what they thought they wanted, they forget all about it and set off after something else.”
We had just watched three bass boats fly up to a shoal that stood off the mouth of a small creek, where it joined Grenada Lake. We sat in our boat nearby, running a trotline.
I had heard the boats coming from a long way off. The water wasn’t especially rough on the open lake, but it wasn’t smooth enough for them to run as fast as they were running. The sound of their hulls beating against the waves made me cringe from a quarter mile away. I stopped working our trotline and turned to watch them. That brought them to the Old Man’s attention then. He couldn’t have heard them if they’d run between us through the boat we were sitting in.
Watching them drop off plane, each driver leaping to their boat’s bow and yanking up a trolling motor before their white wakes had even begun to settle, I could tell something interesting was about to happen.
The men were all too old and uncoordinated to be jumping around like they were. None of them had been a teenager for a long time, but each acted like his clock had been rewound to the deepest throes of puberty. They fumbled and stumbled with anger and haste.
Their boats rocked and bounced through their combined wakes. Trolling motors whined, running deep, then churned the surface, prop-clawing air as the boats were lifted and dropped by the waves.
I clipped our trotline to our rail to keep from dropping it and to hold us in place. The show was about to get good.
At first, they angled and maneuvered while pretending to ignore one another. The point they meant to fish must have been a hump built in the lake by the creek’s current over time. We were close enough to see the plugs they were casting but far enough to be well out of the way.
They whipped the water to a froth until, eventually, one boat banged into another and the verbal parley began. Each accused the other two of crimes and immoralities stemming from the deepest roots of their family trees. They ran through their full vocabularies of four-letter words, then doubled back and went over them all again. Empty threats flew thick and fast. Conveniently there was no handy ground on which to stand and fight, and none seemed willing to leave his own boat to join a neighbor.
Shortly, they each snatched up their trolling motors, leapt to their helms and roared off, hot on one another’s heels. I presume they reenacted their scene at the next stop, but we never knew. They were a flash mob before that term was invented.
From what I could tell, none had gotten so much as a strike. They couldn’t fish for fighting.
The Old Man twisted the top back on his green vacuum bottle of coffee.
“Doesn’t that look like they were having fun?” he said, smiling. “I’m tempted to tie a piece of line between two snags and across the point they were more or less fishing. If they come back in a minute and one of them hangs the line, the frustration might make him burst into flames.”
“If they’re fishing a tournament,” I said, “I think they’re missing the point.”
The water they’d been churning had been calm now for quite a while.
“If one had just waited here, he could be fishing the spot by himself now,” I said.
“It’s not as hard to lose sight of a goal as you might think,” the Old Man said. “The way to guard against it is to soak up as much peace and calm as you can. Then, when you get off track, you’ll know you’re missing something, like when you feel in your pocket for the keys you locked in your truck’s cab. You might not know what you’re doing is wrong, but you’ll feel at your core something isn’t right.”
Water lapped quietly against a nearby snag.
“If you get enough peace and calm in you,” the Old Man said, “you won’t be apt to run so far off the rails.”
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.
