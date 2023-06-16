Ichose a piece of random scrap metal out of the bucket and tied one end of a length of waxed nylon twine to it. I tied the other end of the twine into an open loop. Then I passed the weight forward to the Old Man. He attached it to the trotline we had just set out by putting the weight through the loop and letting gravity do the rest.
A trotline is made up of a long, straight, main line with several short drop lines tied to it at intervals. Hooks go onto the drop lines, bait goes onto the hooks and, hopefully, fish come along and take the bait.
Each hook does not get a weight, but the main line should be pulled as tight as mechanically possible between the anchor points at either end, then a few good sized weights should be added to the main line. That combination does the best job of keeping the line from tangling on itself, and keeps it in front of fish.
These weights can be anything heavy and, otherwise, useless. Picture, if you will, a five-gallon bucket of lockjaw. Rusted steel in random configurations, some with an edge sharp enough to shave a flea, each heavy enough to break your foot if fumbled.
The Old Man took another weight and gave me a thoughtful look.
“The one certain thing about life is, you only get to live it one time through,” he said. “Beating yourself up about how things might’ve been done differently is just about the most destructive and wasteful exercise I know. And I should know, because I’ve done a whole lot of it.”
I didn’t see where he was going, but just listened. Sure enough, he reached his destination.
“The thing to decide is this: What difference does what you’re worrying about make in your life going forward from here?” he said. “Make sure the weight of what you’re carrying around is worth the trouble of lifting. Otherwise, scrap it.”