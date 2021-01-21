Fishing enthusiasts looking for something a little different can find it at the fishing pond adjacent to Lake Lamar Bruce near Saltillo, where 700 eating-sized Rainbow trout were stocked on Dec. 16 by state wildlife officials.
The trout, a cold water species, feed actively all winter long and can be caught with a variety of techniques.
“Rainbow trout have been popular with anglers of all ages, and provide a unique angling opportunity in Mississippi,” Dustin Rodgers, a fisheries biologist with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said in an online release. “This is a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing as well as catch some nice fish during the winter.
“Anglers have had success catching the trout on inline spinners and crappie grubs the past three years. The trout will even bite a hook baited with corn kernels. As a cold water species, they will bite readily in the winter months.”
Along with the bait and spincasting techniques, they can certainly be caught on wet and dry flies with fly fishing gear as well.
In any case, the best action can be found by using lightweight tackle, small-diameter line and the smallest of terminal gear.
Native to moving water, in lakes and ponds trout swim constantly for maximum contact with oxygenated water. While they can often be caught with the simplest of approaches, gathering a limit isn’t necessarily easy.
They can be as finicky as crappie in what they’ll bite and when they’ll bite it. The smallest of inline spinnerbaits, like a Mepps Roostertail, or a spoon of similar size, is a great approach when fish are actively feeding.
When they’re in a less aggressive mood, bait like crappie niblets on a bream hook can be effective.
Bait small
Veteran lake trout enthusiasts advise trying the two together at times. If you’re getting strikes on a spinner but failing to hook up, add a crappie niblet or two to the spinner’s treble hook to encourage a more aggressive strike.
Suspending a mid-depth crank bait is another technique to try, mimicking a wounded baitfish. Also, a soft plastic grub worked through the water column with a start-and-stop technique can produce good results.
In any case, remember to keep your bait or lure selection as small as physically possible. Trout are not accustomed to tackling larger examples of food. Even in an active feeding mode, they’re not aggressive like bass and have to be talked into it.
Set easy
Trout have a hard mouth, but a heavy hook set is the wrong approach. Make sure you’re using a sharp hook and, when you feel the bite, simply raise your rod tip and continue the retrieve much as you would with a paper-mouthed crappie.
Catching them from the fishing pond adjacent to Lake Lamar Bruce, anglers are allowed to keep up to three trout per person per day. There are no size restrictions. Anglers must have a valid fishing license. Additionally, the state lake fee of $3 per day must be paid at the park’s office or honor box unless the angler already has an annual state lake permit.
The fish were provided by the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery in Heber Springs, Arkansas. They were stocked here by MDWFP personnel from the North Mississippi Fish Hatchery in Enid. This is the fourth winter rainbow trout have been stocked in the pond specifically for the purpose of fishing.
Rainbow trout are native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in North America and Asia. Wild-caught and hatchery-raised rainbows have been successfully introduced to many other freshwater streams east of the continental divide in the United States, as well as to similar bodies of water in at least 45 other countries and on every continent but Antarctica. They are a hardy and adaptable species.
While they can survive in Mississippi waters through the summer, they aren’t expected to reproduce here because of the warm temperatures.