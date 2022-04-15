Sometimes the last five steps we need a turkey to take never happen. Inevitably, those are the ones we remember best.
The Boy has had an interesting turkey season. Two too-close encounters during spring break had us wary of sitting down to his next opportunity with an overly-open view of the world. When we’d located turkeys and made our plan before sunrise last Saturday, he and his grandfather placed a decoy and tucked themselves well away. I situated myself 50 yards to their rear in a spot that would soon offer a view of a neighboring field. As daylight grew, I could see my two companions and their decoy. They could see a long, narrow field of their own. Somewhere at its other end, a chorus of turkeys chattered away.
Our first locating owl hoot had drawn not a single sound, but the second provoked an explosion of gobbles and yelps that seemed to go on and on. I guess he just needed to hear it twice to be sure.
The gobbles and almost-gobbles we heard in the dark confirmed the presence of at least one longbeard and a troop of jakes, plus hens. All of these soon pitched down, not into the field, but into a deep hollow that ran along the field’s western side. The hollow curved gently as it ran past the place my companions sat before ending in a point very close to me.
Turkey hunting is a pursuit conducted mainly by ear, and Saturday’s exercise was no exception. Yelps and clucks from my father-in-law encouraged the birds steadily closer. Occasional replies from the mature gobbler in the group confirmed we were in the game, and yelping hens confirmed they were leading him our way. The majority of the commentary, though, came from the jakes.
Jakes are male turkeys less than two years old. They are the juvenile delinquents of the natural world. In some states during turkey season, they are fair game. Hunters age 15 and younger may shoot them in Mississippi, but generally they get a free pass, as they are the stock that will grow into mature birds for the season and seasons to follow. They are smaller than mature gobblers and their spurs are not yet developed, but three or four jakes working together can harass one mature longbeard into tranquility. In areas fortunate enough to have good populations of turkeys, they are both the boon and the bane of hunters. They promise good seasons in years to come while doing their best to spoil the season at hand.
We listened as the birds, out of sight but drawing closer, worked their way toward us. From the sounds that echoed up the hollow, I was pretty sure the turkeys were going to walk out to stand right at my feet. I had not issued a single yelp. There was no reason for them to come to me, but turkeys are contrary and follow paths of reasoning all their own. I pulled my hat bill down low and quietly squirmed myself into as much invisibility as physics would allow. Still, I knew if the birds had to circle past me to come back to my companions, it would require a long and major effort of breath-holding stillness to not spook them.
I was expecting this effort to have to begin any second when the first hen stepped out, not by me, but next to the decoy. A second and third hen soon followed. Somewhere behind them but definitely on his way, the longbeard gobbled. I took my first deep breath in a long time and thought we had a good chance going. Then, the jakes trooped onto the scene.
Male turkeys are physically aggressive among themselves. They fight for breeding opportunities. Between mature birds, this is settled in single combat, but something in the psyche of jakes leads them to band together to battle a bigger foe.
The longbeard was the last turkey to step into the field. He lingered only a moment, looked at the jakes as they strutted around our decoy, then dropped his own tail and walked back into the woods. An unfortunately-placed cedar bough blocked the Boy’s only brief chance for a shot.
The turkeys hung around tauntingly for another hour. When the longbeard returned to the field 75 yards downrange and began strutting the Boy’s way, the jakes intercepted him and sent him packing.
Every day in the woods is a learning opportunity, but some are packed with more new knowledge than others. The Boy certainly had plenty served up for him Saturday last. Thankfully, there is still time this spring for him to put it into practice, if the bane of jakes allow.