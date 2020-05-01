Mississippi’s two-week spring squirrel season opens May 15 and runs through June 1, offering a great time for a not-so-quiet walk in the woods for new hunters and seasoned outdoor enthusiasts alike.
After a fall and winter of waiting out whitetails and a spring sitting still for turkeys, a return to the small game arena offers a welcome break from maximum stealth mode, and a good opportunity to stretch our legs and see what the woods have in store.
Knowledge of the terrain is essential to success for turkey and deer hunting, and a few squirrels for the frying pan or gumbo pot are always a treat to bring home. Spring squirrel season is a great chance to acquire both.
The first key to finding squirrels, in any time of year, is locating their food sources. These are not the same in the spring as they are in the fall.
In the fall, we find squirrels by listening for the patter of chewed acorns, pecans and hickory nuts falling onto dry leaves at the forest’s floor. In the latter two weeks of May, there are no acorns or nuts to crunch, of course. In the spring, squirrels eat soft mast, buds on trees, early berries and seeds, soft and fresh ground plants and the like. This means they’re also at ground level more frequently than in the fall, a blessing that provides its own challenge. As tree-dwellers, squirrels are at their most alert when they’re on the ground, because they instinctively know that’s when they’re most vulnerable to predators. While they’re scratching around on the ground, they’re easier to see and hear, and also easier to spook. Still, finding them is 85 percent of the challenge, and being at ground level makes them easier to find.
On the water
Some of the best spring squirrel hunting is found creekside. Vines and berry plants flourish here and squirrels may be found generally in abundance, especially early and late in the day. When it’s cool and overcast but not very windy, squirrels may move throughout much of the day as well. When it’s hot, they den up and when it’s windy, they can’t hear as well and are more cautious but, as small animals, they have to eat for a significant time every day and they’re not nocturnal, so the opportunities will be there at some point no matter what.
When you find a likely spot to sit and wait, give such an area 30 minutes or more, but don’t hesitate to walk and cover ground. A stroll in the woods before summer’s heat sets in is a large part of the hunt’s satisfaction.
A great and enjoyable strategy is to hunt from a canoe. This is an especially good tactic to involve youngsters. For safety’s sake, take only one gun and put the shooter in the middle of the canoe. Often there’s not a seat in the widest centerpoint of a canoe. If the canoe has a carry handle, use a life jacket to pad it as a seat back and have the shooter sit on the canoe’s bottom. Even better, a low folding beach chair makes an ideal seat that will keep the shooter from sitting in any water the bottom of the canoe may collect.
Fill a good sized ice chest with ice and drinks and secure it as far forward in the canoe as it will go. With the paddler at the rear, a canoe with no weight at the bow will often float with the leading edge of the keel just out of the water, which will make it hard to steer. A heavy ice chest will press the bow into the water and make it handle much better. Paddling a canoe with the keel out of the water is like steering a button. It can be done, but it’s a hassle. The extra weight will make paddling and steering easier, not harder.
In the trees
Where there’s no likely water handy, look high in the trees for squirrel nests. Spot dead trees and study them carefully for possible den holes. Any such area that is home to lots of squirrels will be an ideal spot to sit and wait, especially early and late in the day.
Do not shoot into nests, as this is unethical. Hunting nearby however is certainly an acceptable, as well as tried-and-true, tactic.
Don’t be afraid to try out calling techniques. There are a number of commercially-made calls on the market, and most are pretty inexpensive. While they won’t typically call up a squirrel stampede, they will make the critters curious.
Find a comfortable setup, give the woods 10 or 15 minutes to get quiet, then offer a call sequence or two. That will be enough to make squirrels peep out and see what’s happening, helping locate your quarry.
If you don’t have a commercial squirrel call, try scratching in the leaves or making a cutting sound by grinding two sticks together, anything that makes a sound similar to those squirrels make while feeding. This can often be enough to do the trick.
Damp spring woods are a Valhalla for mosquitoes, so don’t forget to take measures to fend them off. A Thermacell device may be the most valuable tool a spring squirrel hunter can have.