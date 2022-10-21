Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
Cool air made the blue ceiling bluer. No cloud marred the sky above a well-trodden path between twin mountain peaks. The trail followed a joining ridge that married two points of heaven with the sky. Eagles circled on thermals capped below us. The eagles looked down for dinner. We looked down upon them.
Lower still and across a valley lay the town. Its people were local but welcomed strangers. Each had moved there from somewhere, after all. They lived in a great stone cathedral where strangers came to pray. No one took the beauty for granted. None of the
residents. None of the guests.
Spanning the miles between the town and the place we rested our feet, the stone cathedral stood open to the world. It stood open there and beyond and all around. Its walls stretched the limit of sight with lonesome crags and hollow reaches. Its scope defeated imagination and drew all eyes to the place forever began.
This world was vast in a way that defies adjectives. It was open in a way that defines forever. Boulders lay like gravel in a giant’s playground. Trees a hundred feet tall and older than their nation shaded grandeur that welcomed some of the planet’s first people to the land. They had come south on their journey from an icy sea and found amazement.
At the height of summer, snow held on in shining patches. It lay in lazy swaths atop crumbling scree, in deposits high enough to forget humidity. They were white gleaming postcards refusing delivery of the sun.
At our feet, deep, melting boot tracks swore others had only just gone, but their figures were lost in an emptiness of stone and soil and sky.
Riding a breeze from plateaus somewhere beyond, the scent of sage drifted, a dab of the West’s own perfume. Somewhere upwind, sage grew in low, gnarled, twisting bonsais. They’d been thrashed short and wizened by cold’s cruel whip, dressed in their dusty hues of green. The plants’ bark spoke of weathered suffering, its aromatic leaves of wild mustangs and old leather. It called to mind elk bugles and winter on the wind. It spoke of pronghorn at top speed and unrelenting sun, of death and life and adventure.
We walked along a well-beaten path that skirted the tops of twin mountains, then arrived at a cable car’s landing and descended to civilization again. We left only footprints, took only photos. Going away, we hid in our hearts a part of heaven borrowed for our own. It was a souvenir we’d never lose of a day that can never fade.