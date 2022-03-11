It had been dark for a long time before the full moon rose above the trees. In its glow, six sweeping arcs of monofilament played out to the west. Each held a bait washed in the current of the Bull Mountain Creek, just at the place it joined the Tenn-Tom Waterway. A number of characters and I sat watching the rod tips bump and play.
The waterway had been open only a few years when one of the Old Men picked up a hot fishing tip. The story going ‘round held that swarms of big catfish congregated every night among the pillars of the bridge carrying Highway 25 across the Bull Mountain River.
that had long since turned cold. In following it up, we had a mighty good time anyway.
The Bull Mountain River flows into the Waterway <<>>, passing below a bridge carrying cars up and down Highway 25
We did occasionally catch a fish, though the effort did not yield the bonanza the tip had promised.
In the days before the internet, the Old Men got their most recent information from a network of fellow oldsters through lines of communication with connections in places like the Phillips 66 service station in Verona, the Brewer Cash Grocery and barber shops far and wide.
What they gleaned from this dubious harvest were reports, truthful and otherwise, from fellow fishermen who, like them, drove at their preferred outdoor calling with the same determination they used at their jobs, on their farms and in their gardens – enjoyment was good, but results were better.
Somewhere in that web of obfuscation they picked up reports of catfish coming out of languid pools of open lake water to congregate in the oxygen-rich environments found in the mouths of running rivers. The point where Bull Mountain Creek crosses under a highway overpass and enters the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway north of Smithville seemed the ideal location to try this out.
At the peak of their fishing operations, the Old Men owned and operated what seemed to me a flotilla of fishing boats. None were glamorous – the closest any came to luxury was cushioning on a seat – but they served a variety of fishing applications. If there were waters that held catfish or crappie within a 200-mile drive, they had a boat to get to them. The most unusual of the remuda was a prototype pontoon boat one of them had taken in payment for a welding job. It had several seats, some open space for folding chairs, a center console for the pilot and a big locking gear box we used to keep all the life jackets out of the way, as this took place before safety was invented.
The outer rail was made of square aluminum tubing and to it the Old Men added short lengths of pipe set at outward angles, creating a network of rod holders.
With all its flags flying and anchored in a current, the pontoon boat looked like a rectangular version of a tuna rig. If it didn’t catch anything, it wasn’t for lack of hooks in the water.
The overnight excursion caught a fair number of fish, but it was an adventure for adventure’s sake as much as anything. We cooked supper over charcoal and breakfast over a Coleman stove.
During the night, one of the rods was bent double and ripped from its holder, taken away in the dark by the likes of what we could only imagine. For a diversion, we brought along one of the standard boats and used it to run trotlines at intervals through the night. When the sun came up, we pronounced the overnight effort a success and vowed to do it again.