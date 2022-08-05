LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hunting ducks on public water adds competition with other hunters to the challenge. Those who do it well say that measure of difficulty makes success much sweeter in the end.
Billy Campbell and Dennis Loosier, from southwestern Arkansas and eastern Texas respectively, teamed up several years ago and set out to learn the waterfowl game on their own. By necessity, their studies were conducted almost exclusively on waterways and flooded ground open to anyone who cared to visit. Their pursuits took them to public land in eastern Texas. What they’ve learned there over the years has made them excellent hunters. It’s also reinforced the best qualities of their human natures as well.
“So much of the waterfowl hunting you see depicted on TV is done on private land, and so much of that is only focused on filling limits,” Campbell said last week at the Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters Expo in downtown Little Rock, Ark. “Duck hunting isn’t about the limits, it’s about the journey.”
Campbell’s hunting activities and shared knowledge have become very popular in the Instagram, podcast and streaming video worlds. His Instagram account, @thefowlhunter, has more than 37,000 dedicated followers. He and Loosier, on Instagram at @dr_duck, will co-host a series this fall focused on public land waterfowl hunting. Titled “Black Cloud,” it will stream on the OTT service Realtree 365.
“Dennis and I have hunted together for a long time, and there are five things we can say are essential to our success,” Campbell said.
High five of duck hunting
“Success begins with and depends upon preparation,” Campbell said. “You need to be prepared when you hit the woods. On private land, you’re hunting spots you’re very familiar with. On public land, you have to get out of your comfort zone. You’ll run into people at the gas station, at the boat ramp, and you could be headed to the same spot, competing for holes. You better be prepared and know where you’re hunting, how your hunting, the number of decoys you need. You need to show up prepared and, if it’s not working, slide on down the road to another spot.”
“You have to have a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C at least,” Loosier said. “You need to have a list in your mind of what hole you’re trying to get, find the shortest route and go in as early as possible. Duck hunting is like any other sport. When you win, it’s great. When you lose, you shake hands, go home and try to make it better next time. You have to be prepared mentally, have the right attitude and use it to your advantage.”
In Mississippi, as in most states, each Wildlife Management Area is subject to its own unique set of rules regarding bag limits, hours of entry and exit and more. It’s critical to know the rules specific to the area you’ll be hunting.
“The next key to success is humility,” Campbell said. “It’s important to not be stubborn. How many times have you gotten to your spot, set your decoys a certain way, lined out the shooters in a certain way, only to watch the ducks you’d planned to be hunting landing in another spot out of range? The ducks you’ve been scouting all week may be doing something different that morning. You can’t be too proud to move, and do it quickly. Some of our best days hunting have been 120 yards from where we thought we were going to be hunting that day.”
Step by step
“That’s part of why I like to scout on foot,” Loosier said. “Boats move ducks. They swim before they fly. If you scout with a boat, you very well may move the ducks off of their spot before you see them fly, in which case you’ll be planning to set up, not in the spot they want to come to, but in the spot you pushed them to before they flew and you saw them.”
“If you spend time on public land, you’re going to have to learn to make adjustments,” Campbell said. “Be willing to make the small changes whenever you need to.”
The third key to success, Campbell said, is scouting.
“If you’re going to hunt an area, you have to do the legwork,” he said. “We’re often asked what we’re looking for when we scout. We’re just looking for ducks. We want to find birds in good numbers, see which way they’re coming in, then slide out and go find more birds.”
“I want to watch the birds for a while and see where they’re coming from, see how comfortable they are in that hole,” Loosier said. “If they’re chasing each other around, talking a lot, they’re comfortable. If the next birds coming in dive bomb in, they’re comfortable. If, even with live birds in the hole, they circle around 10 times before they land, they’re educated. I want to see what direction the wind is blowing, know how many guys I’ll be hunting with, decide where everyone will stand and where the decoys will be put out. It’s a lot easier to do all this in the daylight than at night.”
All birds have sharp eyes, ducks especially. Campbell lists concealment as another of their five keys to success.
“You need to dress so you can hide,” he said. “More than just camo, which is critical, understanding how the sunlight and shadows play on a hole is vital. Ducks can see the tiniest thing. Think about how your face looks shining up out of a stand of dark timber.”
“If you’ve got ducks flaring, figure out what about you and your fellow hunters the ducks are seeing,” Loosier said. “Ducks don’t flare off of decoys. Make sure someone’s not standing in direct sunlight, shining their face up to the sky.”
Finally, the two list the directive to love your neighbor as indispensable to public land waterfowl hunting.
Love your neighbor
“On public ground, you don’t know who you’re going to run into,” Campbell said. “They aren’t all going to act the way they ought to. You can’t control the way your neighbor acts, but you can control the way you act.
“Dennis and I have been doing this a long time. There’s nothing more valuable than relationships. When you get to the spot you wanted to hunt and find someone already in it, smile, shake their hand, tell them you hope they hammer on them all morning long. Then pick yourself up and move. Go to Plan B and move all the way down the road.
“There are a lot of different directions you can go in your life, but if you know you’re doing what’s right, it goes a long way. As hunters, we’ve all got to stick together, treat each other the way we’d want to be treated. If you’re on public land, you’re going to have to deal with it.”
“When we were starting out, a lot of hunters we ran into were really rude,” Loosier said. “I told myself, if I’m ever in position to change that, I’m going to and, thank the Lord, I think I have.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.