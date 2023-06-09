Tires turned slowly away from the hum of pavement, sinking into the quiet of pinestraw and sand. Longleaf giants towered high above as we stopped to close the gate behind us. As a boy, I had read the work of Wilson Rawls. Through his memories, I’d spent time in a place where the red fern grows. As an adult though, I found I dreamt mainly of a place where the phone doesn’t ring.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you