Tires turned slowly away from the hum of pavement, sinking into the quiet of pinestraw and sand. Longleaf giants towered high above as we stopped to close the gate behind us. As a boy, I had read the work of Wilson Rawls. Through his memories, I’d spent time in a place where the red fern grows. As an adult though, I found I dreamt mainly of a place where the phone doesn’t ring.
Arriving at camp, we followed a two-track path away from the noise of the highway, over a gentle slope and around a bend that hid the world outside from view.
Soon, we came to find a camphouse resting fully in shade. A tractor shed stood open. Under the boughs of a big oak lay an old dog kennel, long disused.
Far below the house, in a long curve of the Chickasawhay River, water pooled around the knees of cypress and fed slowly down in a lazy, winding slog. Dogwood and sweet gum formed a scattered understory. In the places where sunlight reached the earth, saw briars and honeysuckle thrived. A faint path through the leaves traced a rib of solid ground leading out of sight.
“I shot my first deer out of that stand,” I heard my friend say, pointing to a wooden platform nailed to a tree. I looked at the homemade structure. It was roughly hammered together from new lumber that still bore ink stamps from the mill.
“It looks mighty well-preserved to be that old,” I said.
“Well it’s been rebuilt several times since then,” he said. “This spot is the stand. The ladder and platform are just what you sit on.”
That night we built a fire in the yard. Over the centuries, the land’s deep sand and pine timber operation had produced fatwood stumps by the truckload, which my friend and his brother once hauled to the camp on their dad’s commission. Two small slivers were plenty. At the touch of a match, deep orange flame rose from the wood under a topsail of oily black smoke. Sparks popped and danced into the darkness as the fire picked up speed. The blaze was kindled the same way generations of others had been before.
The faces around our campfires change. The experiences that go with them gather in a jumble. Together, they define us and fill out the corners of our yesterdays.
At some point, we may lose track of who we thought we were and become the product of all we’ve experienced. Maybe using that experience as a basis for decision is what wisdom means.
In any case, it’s good to know where to go hear it. It’s always waiting,