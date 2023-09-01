Adding motion to the field of view available to doves can make a tremendous difference in getting a shot as they pass. Knowing your range, maintaining some discipline on how far you're willing to shoot, and adding some decoys for the birds to see are the ingredients for a good day afield.
Dove season opens Saturday morning throughout Northeast Mississippi at 30 minutes before sunrise, which means birds will begin being missed at 29 minutes before sunrise, mostly due to being shot at while too far away. A few, or even one, well-placed decoy can go a long way toward remedying that trend.
No matter what gauge or style of shotgun you shoot, chances are you’ll be hunting with shot sized 7.5 or 8. The physics of lead shot in flight are the same no matter how big around the barrel is from which they are launched. The energy and pattern densities delivered by this shot combine to be at their best between 25 and 40 yards, which means doves in flight need to be this close before any of the other tenets of wingshooting even apply. Anecdotal observation of any dove shoot in action generally reveal most of the birds that are “missed” are shot at too far, so far there’s no chance of bringing them down no matter what. It takes experience and discipline to resist taking unmakable shots, and both of those are strengthened when plenty of makable shots are naturally coming along. Decoys and some strategic stand placement can both be helpful with that task.
A dove’s typical morning routine involves leaving its roost tree and flying to the site of where it’s been recently feeding. If that site happens to be the field where you sit waiting, shotgun in hand and eyes on the sky, you’ll likely observe it making one or more passes up and down the field, lighting first in one tree then another, watching for predators before flying down to eat. Doves don’t commonly fly straight in and land on a field on their first pass. They prefer to observe the field and its surroundings for several minutes before they commit. Left alone, they’ll fly from tree to tree for a while, making passes over the field in between. Most shots are taken at passing doves, those moving between perches looking for other birds to join.
Doves are most comfortable when their vision is unobstructed. They like to light in dead, leafless trees, and they like to feed on clean, grassless ground. They also like to do both in the company of other birds, generally the more the better. This is where strategic decoy placement can make a world of difference.
As with ducks and geese, decoys aren’t the primary attraction. The terrain and the habitat within are the reasons for the birds’ presence. Decoys provide a secondary, social attraction and promote confidence, and should be placed with these ideas in mind.
Social silhouettes
The cheapest and often most effective decoys are silhouettes, two-dimensional cutouts made to resemble a perched dove. These can be made by hand with a pair of scissors and some cardboard. In the spot on the silhouette where the mimicked bird’s feet would be, use hot glue to attach a clothes pin. At the dove field, put one or more silhouettes on the highest bare limb you can reach. If there are no handy dead trees available, find a sweet gum and strip leaves from as many branches as you can reach, then put your silhouettes in a few spots, leaving some open spots as well. The combination of decoys in the tree along with places available to light will get the attention of birds on the wing. Even if they don’t commit to light in the tree, they’ll be apt to swing by on a close pass to check it out.
Individual 3-D doves
Commercially available in singles and in sets, molded plastic doves with realistic coloring offer a step up from handmade silhouettes. Typically made with an integrated clothes pin-style clip, these can be attached to limbs or placed on the ground to simulate birds both watching and feeding. While these are an improvement on silhouettes in that they look like doves when viewed from any direction at all, their weight can be problematic. Since they’re generally heavier than silhouettes, they require a more substantial twig upon which to rest, so they must be placed with that fact in mind.
As you’re placing decoys, either 3-D or silhouettes, take care to make them sit upright in a natural position. A decoy’s attraction is subtle, not blatant, and that subtle effect is ruined when the decoy is sitting or laying in an unnatural way.
Got Mojo working
Spinning-wing decoys can be tremendously effective. Those offered by MOJO Outdoors run on AA batteries and, properly placed, get passing birds attention from far away. These decoys are generally placed in an open spot where birds would be naturally apt to light and feed. Don’t be afraid to adjust and reset your spinning-wing decoys once you see how passing birds are reacting.
Take care not to place these or any decoys in such a way as to draw birds’ attention to yourself or other hunters. Decoys should hold the birds’ attention away from hunters preparing to shoot, not toward them.
These decoys are especially valuable in later-season hunts, when hunters may be much fewer on the ground. If you’ve ever tried to shoot a field by yourself, you’ve probably seen how birds begin lighting on the end of the field away from you, then congregating there to the exclusion of your spot. A spinning-wing decoy or three, along with more decoys on the ground, can help tremendously in combatting this trend.
