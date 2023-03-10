Soups, chilis and stews add satisfaction to eating your own game. Whether served at weeknight family dinners, to friends and fellow outdoorsmen at hunting camp or portioned out in single servings to take for lunch, it’s a great way to get the most out of time spent afield.
These presentations make excellent use of game in the freezer, and they bring our connections to nature closer for many who might otherwise never experience it.
Many cooks are hesitant to use wild game in dishes that aren’t necessarily wild-game-specific simply due to the wild meat’s unfamiliarity. The only key difference between meat from wild game and that raised domestically is the fat content. Turkey, quail, pheasant and other game birds are somewhat leaner than domestic fowl. Whitetail deer is a red meat, but its muscles contain no fat. That’s not to say deer don’t have fat. Healthy deer carry a great deal of fat, especially in the late fall and early winter months. However, deer and cattle store their fat in different ways. Cattle carry a significant portion of their fat as marbling throughout their muscles, while deer store their fat in pockets around their organs. Further, deer fat has a texture very different from beef or pork fat, and it has a much higher melting temperature as well. As a result, deer fat is not a substance people typically eat.
All that means, though, is the necessity for adding fat should be taken into consideration in any dish that involves wild game. Adding fat to a dish using beef or pork is easy. Adding fat to a dish through dairy products is simply a breeze.
Beans, no beans
Wild game chili featuring deer, elk or pork is a great way to incorporate the bounty of the field into every day table fare. Simply use any chili recipe and replace beef with the provender of your choice. Brown the ground or cubed meat as you would beef, then follow the instructions from there.
Chili is a great first step on exploration’s road because it’s easy to do well. It’s also an excellent medium for experimentation. Add or subtract any herb or spice you like. As long as you proceed with moderation and taste the chili as you go, you can’t go wrong.
Deer me
If you’ve had your ground deer done by a processor, you’ll have had the opportunity then to mix in a quantity of beef or pork fat. This still leaves you with an exceptionally healthy base from which to operate. Most processors mix beef or pork fat into ground deer at a rate of 10 percent by weight. This, of course, means your deer burger is 90 percent lean. This rate can be altered to each customer’s preference.
If you’ll be processing your ground deer yourself, you can go to your local butcher shop and get beef or pork trimmings very inexpensively. Alternately, another great solution is to mix packages of commercial breakfast sausage into your deer grind. This adds any ratio of fat you like, as well as basic seasonings.
A basic level of fat mixed into deer burger is important if you intend to grill deer burger patties or deep fry deer burger dumplings. The fat is what binds the patties or dumplings, and it provides a base to carry whatever seasonings you prefer to use.
Whole muscle cuts of deer, whether as cube steak or whole cuts, is wonderful on the grill, but only if you stop the cooking on the rare side of medium rare. If you like your red meat cooked beyond that, you’ll get the best results with a crock pot or slow cooker recipe, something that allows the meat to cook to the point of breakdown, resulting in the consistency of pulled pork.
Pie from the sky
Another great way to begin exploring the incorporation of wild game into everyday cooking is through meat pies or pot pies. If you’ll be using turkey, pheasant or any other game bird, begin the process by boiling the bird slowly to produce tender meat and valuable broth. If possible, keep the skin on the bird for this step. Once the bird has been boiled, pour the liquid into a heat-safe container through a colander and keep it. It can be refrigerated or even frozen if you like.
Spread the meat and bones on a countertop or cutting board and separate one from the other. This is a great way to make the most thorough use possible of the birds. Too frequently, the legs, thighs and backs of wild turkeys are abandoned in the cleaning process. This is a shame. The thighs, especially, have a great deal of high-quality meat, but all the dark parts are excellent for making broth, then being picked for bite-sized bits to be used in pies.
Once you’ve separated and disposed of the boiled bones and, on turkeys, the leg tendons, you’re left with a good quantity of meat and an excellent volume of broth. From there, you’re ready to follow any meat pie or pot pie recipe that catches your eye.
