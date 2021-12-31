Virtually any dish designed to incorporate beef, pork or poultry can have the meat requirement fulfilled by wild game. It’s a scenario that makes excellent use of game in the freezer, and it brings a connection to nature closer to many who might otherwise never experience it.
People are introduced to their natural, instinctive connection to nature and wild game many different ways. Meals featuring wild game’s destination are just as important as time spent outdoors understanding wild game’s origins. The two naturally go together, and the heart of the subject is just as approachable from either end.
Many cooks are hesitant to use wild game in dishes that aren’t necessarily wild-game-specific simply due to the wild meat’s unfamiliarity. The only key difference between meat from wild game and that raised domestically is the fat content. Turkey, quail, pheasant and other game birds are somewhat leaner than domestic fowl. Whitetail deer is a red meat, but its muscles contain no fat. That’s not to say deer don’t have fat. Healthy deer carry a great deal of fat, especially in the late fall and early winter months. However, deer and cattle store their fat in different ways. Cattle carry a significant portion of their fat as marbling throughout their muscles, while deer store their fat in pockets around their organs. Further, deer fat has a texture very different from beef or pork fat, and it has a much higher melting temperature as well. As a result, deer fat is not a substance people typically eat.
All that means, though, is the necessity for adding fat should be taken into consideration in any dish that involves wild game. Adding fat to a dish using beef or pork is easy. Adding fat to a dish through dairy products is simply a breeze.
One great way to begin exploring the incorporation of wild game into everyday cooking is through meat pies or pot pies. If you’ll be using turkey, pheasant or any other game bird, begin the process by boiling the bird slowly to produce tender meat and valuable broth. If possible, keep the skin on the bird for this step. Once the bird has been boiled, pour the liquid off through a colander and keep it. It can be refrigerated or even frozen if you like.
Spread the meat and bones on a countertop or cutting board and separate one from the other. This is a great way to make the most thorough use possible of the birds. Too frequently, the legs, thighs and backs of wild turkeys are abandoned in the cleaning process. This is a shame. The thighs, especially, have a great deal of high-quality meat, but all the dark parts are excellent for making broth, then being picked for bite-sized bits to be used in pies.
Once you’ve separated and disposed of the boiled bones and, on turkeys, the leg tendons, you’re left with a good quantity of meat and an excellent volume of broth. From there, you’re ready to follow any meat pie or pot pie recipe that catches your eye.
Deer me
If you’ve had your ground deer done by a processor, you’ll have had the opportunity then to mix in a quantity of beef or pork fat. This still leaves you with an exceptionally healthy base from which to operate. Most processors mix fat into ground deer at a rate of 10 percent by weight. This, of course, means your deer burger is 90 percent lean. This rate can be altered to each customer’s preference.
If you’ll be processing your ground deer yourself, you can go to your local butcher shop and get beef or pork trimmings very inexpensively. Alternately, if such is not an option, one great answer is to mix packages of commercial breakfast sausage into your deer grind. This adds any ratio of fat you like, as well as basic seasonings.
A basic level of fat mixed into deer burger is important if you intend to grill deer burger patties or deep fry deer burger dumplings. The fat is what binds the patties or dumplings, and it provides a base to carry whatever seasonings you prefer to use.
Whole muscle cuts of deer, whether as cube steak or whole cuts, is wonderful on the grill, but only if you prefer to stop the cooking just to the rare side of medium rare. If you like your red meat cooked beyond that, you’ll get the best results with a crock pot or slow cooker recipe, something that allows the meat to cook to the point of breakdown, resulting in the consistency of pulled pork.