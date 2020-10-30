GLEN • Three years ago, when Sam Wiginton’s son wanted to join a scholastic bass fishing team, he and his wife founded one. That initial spark has built into a blaze that now warms anglers from seven Northeast Mississippi schools, and the numbers are still growing.
The Northeast Mississippi Youth Anglers gather competitive fishing teams from Kossuth, Biggersville, Tishomingo County, Pathway Christian, Eagle Homeschool Association, Alcorn Central and Corinth High Schools. In its third year, the group facilitated an eight-stop tournament trail that put youngsters and adults together in a competitive but collaborative environment at least once a month from March through October, then gathered once more for an awards banquet and fellowship. They’ll gather again in January for planning and fundraising to get their fourth season underway.
“When we started, my wife asked me, ‘Do you really have time for this?’” Wiginton, a truck driver by trade, laughed. In his spare time, he also helps transport veterans to medical appointments. “I said, ‘No, but we’ll make time.’ I don’t know if she intended to volunteer at the beginning, but my wife helps with every tournament and wouldn’t have it any other way. The parents of the kids on all the teams are great, too. They’re always willing to chip in and help. Right now, we’re raffling off a guided fishing trip to help with buying stuff for the kids next year. Everyone who helps is a volunteer.”
Wiginton’s son, a high school junior now, was at the center of the group’s first team, which was founded at Alcorn Central where he’s a student.
“Anglers from other schools in the area found out about it and wanted to be a part of it too, but of course they didn’t want to be on the Alcorn Central team if they went to another high school, so that’s where the North Mississippi Youth Anglers group came from,” he said. “It’s open to kids from any schools that want to participate.”
As with all high school bass fishing teams, each boat must have an adult captain who drives but does not otherwise assist the anglers. The tournaments are created under the umbrella and governance of the Oklahoma-based Student Angler Federation the governing body that held the High School Fishing World Championship and National Finals at Pickwick.
A varied trail
“This year we planned all our tournaments for the second Saturday of each month,” he said. “That way, people can plan their time around our tournaments well in advance. We went to more lakes this year than we have in the past, and that’s something we want to continue. We want to try to give the kids a variety of fishing experience at all sorts of different lakes within driving distance.”
This season the group held tournaments at Tippah County Watershed, Lake Lamar Bruce, Bay Springs, the Tenn-Tom Waterway and Pickwick.
“We do try to keep them in lakes where the minimum keeper size is smaller than Pickwick’s 15-inch minimum,” he said. “There are plenty days when it can be hard for kids to catch fish 15 inches and bigger, and we’d rather have them be able to weigh fish each day. We also restrict weigh-ins to three fish, which also makes it easier on the younger kids because, obviously, it’s easier to catch three fish than five, plus it’s a lot less detrimental to the fish. You’re not holding five fish in a live well all day long trying to keep them alive.”
High school bass fishing teams are technically school-sponsored clubs and generally receive no funding from the schools. Team members must support their activities themselves.
A special bond
“We do need more captains,” Wiginton said. “I have numerous kids who contact me to participate, but we need more captains, more parents or just fishermen with boats willing to donate their time and take kids fishing at least once a month. When captains volunteer and start working with student anglers, I find they hit it off and actually go fishing more than just once a month. They wind up practice fishing tournament lakes ahead of time and just really bond.
“A captain doesn’t have to have a bass boat. Just any 16-foot boat that’s safe and insured with a live well or a cooler built into a live well will be fine. They can rig it up any way they want.
“Our tournaments are six hours long, blast off to weigh in. We come weigh in and everybody visits, and that’s one of the best and most-overlooked parts of it all. Kids are making friends with kids from all the other schools, kids they might well otherwise not ever have known.”
Making it happen
Facilitating first the club and then the tournaments is important to the Wigintons because of the connection it gives them to their son’s life.
“We try to participate in our son’s school activities as much as possible,” Wiginton said. “He’s in band also and we’ve not missed a game or a competition. We try to be as involved in his life as much as possible and hopefully he’ll have good memories of those when he gets grown.”
For more information about the North Mississippi Youth Anglers, search the group’s name on Facebook or email northmississippiyouthanglers@yahoo.com. New clubs are welcome to join.