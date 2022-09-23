Kids ages 10 through 12 are invited to a free day at the shooting range Oct. 8 at Square1 Outdoors in Tupelo. There will be supervised, hands-on instruction for .22 rifle, shotgun, archery and more, as well as hunting safety and conservation demonstrations.
Known as Kids’ Hunting Heritage J.A.K.E.S. Day, the event is a national practice of the National Wild Turkey Federation and is hosted by local chapters at sites all over the country. The Hill Country Strutters Chapter of Northeast Mississippi organizes the one set for Oct. 8 at Square1 Outdoors. The range is located at 660 Mt. Vernon Road in Tupelo.
Organizers have named the local event after Terry Farris, a dedicated, long-time coordinator of the event who died in October of 2020. Farris led the chapter’s J.A.K.E.S. program for many years with a great enthusiasm that helped share the wonders of the woods with countless kids.
“Lots of the kids who come have never shot at all before, and most of them will be getting instruction in one shooting method or another they’ve never tried,” Farris said in 2018. “When you see how much fun the kids have, how much they enjoy it and how their faces light up, it’s obvious why we do this. The kids are learning safety, shooting and conservation, and many of the kids who come to the event once come back again and again.”
J.A.K.E.S. is an acronym for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship and is the vehicle for youth outreach by the NWTF.
The Oct. 8 event begins with registration from 7:50 a.m. to 8 a.m. Youngsters will then be divided into small groups and distributed among the day’s instructional stations, then rotated from one to the next throughout the day. The event wraps up around 5 p.m. There is no charge to attend, and even lunch is provided free of charge, but each youngster must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own folding chairs, as seating is limited.
Organizers do ask attendees to preregister if possible by going online to www.square1outdoors.com/events-activities so they may have an approximate idea of how many lunches to prepare.
The Hill Country Strutters Chapter puts on the event in concert with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and Square1 Outdoors, which is an all-volunteer, public shooting range and facility dedicated to sharing the shooting sports with families and youngsters.
A place to shoot
“Most of us who were involved in the start of Square1 Outdoors were already involved in Boy Scouts or 4H or some other aspect of youth shooting sports, and we had kids of our own, and friends we wanted to shoot with,” said Kevin Owens, with Square1. “Over time, we were running out of places to go, and we were interested in putting together some formal activities that kids could get involved with and learn more about different types of shooting, and there just wasn’t anywhere to do it. Even with the Scouts, sometimes, it’s just so far to travel sometimes to the Scout camps and other places, it can be a hindrance. We all got together and decided to take a break from doing the activities and focus on building a place where we knew we could always be, always have time and always have the things we needed, and also be able to help other people prosper their programs by not having to duplicate resources and funding sources. Not everybody can have a set of rifles, not everybody can have a set of shotguns, but if there’s one set somewhere that everybody has access to, then everybody can shoot. That’s kind of what we’ve been doing at Square1.
“We’re at the point now where, when people come along who want to do big events like this, we can take the burden off of them as far as providing the shooting sports and let them focus with their funds on things to promote their programs and build their membership.”
Volunteers only, please
The organization is operated entirely on volunteer labor, donations and membership fees.
“We enjoy JAKES day,” Owens said. “Several members have been involved for many years. It’s been great for us because it gives us an opportunity to do what we do.”
“It’s an opportunity for me to pass on something that’s near and dear to me in the shooting sports,” David Ramseyer, a member of Square1 Outdoors said. “As a volunteer, it’s encouraging to see the overall passion for the sports but, not only that, we’re given the opportunity to pass down a positive image of the shooting sports. We’re not always going to be here, and it’s encouraging to see a new generation of interest from the youth, with the shotgun sports and all of it. A lot of us didn’t have the opportunity for this outlet growing up, and it’s wonderful to see this. It brings out the youth in us to share this and makes us feel young again. We get a lot more out of it than we put into it. The hard work and labor are al well worth it when we see the youth enjoying it and learning about it. Any time we can get kids away from video games and watch them have a good time while they’re unplugged it’s a good thing, and it’s a good thing for us also.”
To get to Square1 Outdoors, follow Mt. Vernon Road 2.4 miles north of the new Northern Loop, which connects Barnes Crossing Road to the Coley Road Bypass, or travel a little more than four miles north of McCullough Boulevard. The facility is on the right.
